Cuomo planned to spend Thanksgiving with mother, 2 daughters

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday indicated his family was planning an atypical holiday gathering this week, which included his 89-year-old mother.

“This is not a normal Thanksgiving,” Cuomo said during a press conference on Monday, noting the state has seen the number of hospitalizations climb 122% over the past three weeks.

He warned that these statistics reflected a period before people got together and potentially disregarded protocol to celebrate the holidays, which he deemed the highest socialization period of the year.

Cuomo said that his daughter Mariah, who is in Chicago, decided it would be too “risky” for her to come back to New York for the holiday, acknowledging that there could be a lag between when a person is infected with the virus and when he or she tests positive.

He said during a radio interview on Monday that two of his other daughters and his 89-year-old mother would be celebrating the holiday in Albany.

“My mom is going to come up and two of my girls – is the current plan,” Cuomo said. “But the plans change, but that’s my plan. But I’m going to work – I have a lot of work to do between now and Thanksgiving.”

The governor recommended that gatherings are limited to no more than 10 people, which it would appear his family was abiding by. Neither his mother nor his daughters live with him full-time.

A spokesperson for Cuomo said in an emailed statement to Fox News on Monday that it looked like the governor may have to work through the holiday instead of spending it with his family, given the evolving situation with the virus.

"Given the current circumstances with COVID, he will have to work through Thanksgiving and will not be seeing them," Cuomo’s spokesperson said. “Don't tell his mom – she doesn't know yet."

Risk of severe coronavirus infection increases with age, with the greatest risk among those aged 85 and older, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Meanwhile, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and his family were quarantining this week after potential exposure to someone with the virus. Newsom came under fire for attending a dinner with dozens of others indoors, where attendees did not appear to be wearing masks.

This story has been updated.