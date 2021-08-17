Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Andrew Cuomo
Published

Cuomo files for retirement to receive state’s lifetime pension, report says

Cuomo still faces the possibility of criminal charges

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
close
Malliotakis: Cuomo criminal investigations must move forward Video

Malliotakis: Cuomo criminal investigations must move forward

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-NY, discusses holding New York governor accountable.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the New York Democrat who said he will resign from his position amid numerous sexual harassment allegations, has filed retirement paperwork that will allow him to receive $50,000 a year for the rest of his life, a report said.

The New York Post, citing state laws, reported that "neither resignation or impeachment for alleged misconduct bars resignation or impeachment for alleged misconduct bars eligibility from obtaining a pension for state service."

NY LAWMAKERS TO CONTINUE CUOMO INVESTIGATION, REVERSING COURSE AFTER BACKLASH

A spokesperson from the state comptroller’s office confirmed that retirement application for the paper. Cuomo’s office did not immediately respond to an after-hours email from Fox News.

Joe Concha calls out 'boys club' CNN after Chris Cuomo addresses brother's scandal Video

Cuomo’s decision came a week after New York’s attorney general released the results of an investigation that found Cuomo sexually harassed at least 11 women.

TUCKER CARLSON: HERE ARE THE OBVIOUS QUESTIONS NO ONE IS ASKING ABOUT ANDREW CUOMO

Investigators said he subjected women to unwanted kisses; groped their breasts or buttocks or otherwise touched them inappropriately; made insinuating remarks about their looks and their sex lives; and created a work environment "rife with fear and intimidation."

Cuomo still faces the possibility of criminal charges, with a number of prosecutors around the state continuing to investigate him. At least one of his accusers has filed a criminal complaint.

Tim Hoefer, president and CEO of the Empire Center for Public Policy, criticized Cuomo’s retirement application.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"So if you’re wondering, without a felony conviction and several other steps, Cuomo would be eligible for his full pension, at taxpayer expense, for the rest of his life," he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Edmund DeMarche is a senior news editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @EDeMarche.

More from Politics