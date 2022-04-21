Cuellar says 'no wrongdoing' on his part after it's revealed he's not target of FBI probe

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Henry Cuellar Thursday said he expects a federal probe that involved an FBI raid on his home and office will show "no wrongdoing" on his part after news last week that he's not a target of the investigation.

"I have all the respect for law enforcement. I've got three brothers who are peace officers, so I certainly have that respect," Cuellar, D-Texas told Fox News Digital. "We'll continue working with them, cooperating. But I think, at the end of the day, it shows that there will be no wrongdoing."

Cuellar's home and office were raided in January in connection with an investigation. The FBI declined to comment at the time. ABC News reported at the time that the investigation involved the country of Azerbaijan and some American businessmen.

Last week, Fox News first reported that Cuellar was informed he's not the target of the investigation.

"Over the last several weeks, the Justice Department, in a conversation I had with the prosecutor, let me know that Congressman Cuellar is not a target of this investigation," Joshua Berman, Cuellar's attorney, told Fox News Digital.

"We are now concentrating heavily on the campaign," Cuellar added Thursday. "We want to make sure that we win this election against an opponent that's supported by the left wing of the Democratic Party. We will win this election and then move on to the November and win that one also."

Cueller is in the middle of a hotly-contested runoff election against progressive candidate Jessica Cisneros for the Democratic nomination in Texas' 28th Congressional District. Cisneros nearly beat Cuellar in the 2020 primary and is running again with the backing of high-profile liberals like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

Cisneros is one of the most high-profile candidates backed by the Justice Democrats PAC, which helped Ocasio-Cortez and other firebrand Democrats like Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., beat more moderate incumbents in primaries.

Cuellar, meanwhile, is leaning into his centrist brand as he pushes back on President Biden's border policies, especially the lifting of Title 42. Cuellar said the move to roll back the Trump-era pandemic policy, which allows for the speedy deportation of many migrants encountered at the border, will tax border communities in his district.

"Seniors to landowners to public officials — both at the city and the county — are saying, 'Look, we want to treat the migrants with respect and dignity, but you just can't have them just rush in in large amounts,'" Cuellar said Thursday. "They are processed, they're released or taken over to bus stations or other places, airports. ... So you know who carries the burden of taking care of those folks? It's going to be the local communities, the local not-for-profits."

Fox News David Spunt and Paul Best contributed to this report.