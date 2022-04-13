Rep. Henry Cuellar not a target of DOJ investigation that saw his home and office raided, attorney says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, has been informed that he is not a target of an ongoing Justice Department investigation that led to his Laredo home and office being raided in January, his attorney said this week.

"Over the last several weeks, the Justice Department, in a conversation I had with the prosecutor, let me know that Congressman Cuellar is not a target of this investigation," Joshua Berman, Cuellar's attorney, told Fox News Digital.

The FBI and Justice Department declined to comment on the case.

Cuellar, a nine-term congressman, faces a runoff election next month in Texas' 28th Congressional District, which stretches from the U.S.-Mexico border to San Antonio.

The Justice Department has been tightlipped about the investigation, but ABC News reported that a federal grand jury subpoenaed records on multiple U.S. businesses and organizations that have ties to Azerbaijan as part of the probe.

FBI AGENTS SPOTTED OUTSIDE HOME OF DEMOCRATIC REP. HENRY CUELLAR

Cuellar and his wife traveled to Azerbaijan in 2013, according to federal disclosures, and his office announced a partnership in 2015 between Texas A&M International University and the Assembly of Friends of Azerbaijan, a Houston-based nonprofit.

The congressman has denied wrongdoing in the probe from the outset and pledged to continue his run for re-election.

"Congressman Cuellar has made clear that he did nothing wrong and he wanted to absolutely fully cooperate at all times with the Justice Department's investigation, which he has done from day one through today, and will continue to do so," Berman, his attorney, said this week.

"He has the deepest respect for the Justice Department and the FBI and always has, and he's going to continue cooperating fully."

Cuellar, a moderate pro-life Democrat who has been critical of President Biden's border policies, will face 28-year-old immigration attorney Jessica Cisneros in a runoff election next month.

Cisneros, a progressive who has been endorsed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., lost to Cuellar in 2020 by four percentage points.