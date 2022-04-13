Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas
Published

Rep. Henry Cuellar not a target of DOJ investigation that saw his home and office raided, attorney says

Cuellar faces a runoff election in Texas' 28th Congressional District next month

By Paul Best , Andrew Murray | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 13 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, has been informed that he is not a target of an ongoing Justice Department investigation that led to his Laredo home and office being raided in January, his attorney said this week. 

"Over the last several weeks, the Justice Department, in a conversation I had with the prosecutor, let me know that Congressman Cuellar is not a target of this investigation," Joshua Berman, Cuellar's attorney, told Fox News Digital. 

The FBI and Justice Department declined to comment on the case. 

Rep. Henry Cuellar speaks on southern border security and illegal immigration during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on July 30, 2021.

Rep. Henry Cuellar speaks on southern border security and illegal immigration during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on July 30, 2021. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Cuellar, a nine-term congressman, faces a runoff election next month in Texas' 28th Congressional District, which stretches from the U.S.-Mexico border to San Antonio. 

The Justice Department has been tightlipped about the investigation, but ABC News reported that a federal grand jury subpoenaed records on multiple U.S. businesses and organizations that have ties to Azerbaijan as part of the probe. 

FBI AGENTS SPOTTED OUTSIDE HOME OF DEMOCRATIC REP. HENRY CUELLAR

Cuellar and his wife traveled to Azerbaijan in 2013, according to federal disclosures, and his office announced a partnership in 2015 between Texas A&M International University and the Assembly of Friends of Azerbaijan, a Houston-based nonprofit.

Rep. Henry Cuellar holds up a border map as he speaks during a meeting on immigration policy in the Cabinet Room at the White House on Jan. 9, 2018.

Rep. Henry Cuellar holds up a border map as he speaks during a meeting on immigration policy in the Cabinet Room at the White House on Jan. 9, 2018. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

The congressman has denied wrongdoing in the probe from the outset and pledged to continue his run for re-election. 

"Congressman Cuellar has made clear that he did nothing wrong and he wanted to absolutely fully cooperate at all times with the Justice Department's investigation, which he has done from day one through today, and will continue to do so," Berman, his attorney, said this week. 

"He has the deepest respect for the Justice Department and the FBI and always has, and he's going to continue cooperating fully."

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and congressional candidate Jessica Cisneros speak to reporters following an early vote kickoff event in San Antonio, Texas, on Feb. 22, 2022.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and congressional candidate Jessica Cisneros speak to reporters following an early vote kickoff event in San Antonio, Texas, on Feb. 22, 2022. (Matthew Busch/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cuellar, a moderate pro-life Democrat who has been critical of President Biden's border policies, will face 28-year-old immigration attorney Jessica Cisneros in a runoff election next month. 

Cisneros, a progressive who has been endorsed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., lost to Cuellar in 2020 by four percentage points. 

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 

Your Money