Ted Cruz
Published

Cruz slams Biden's 'pattern of appeasement' with foreign adversaries

Cruz predicts in his remarks that Biden “will cede Taiwan” to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

By Houston Keene | Fox News
Biden faces criticism on Russia-Ukraine conflict due to botched Afghanistan withdrawal Video

Biden faces criticism on Russia-Ukraine conflict due to botched Afghanistan withdrawal

Democratic strategist Kevin Walling and former Army special op intelligence analyst Brett Velicovich debate Biden's troop deployment to eastern Europe on 'Fox News @ Night.'

FIRST ON FOX: Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, is planning to slam President Biden over his "pattern of appeasement" with foreign adversaries.

Fox News Digital exclusively obtained Cruz’s spicy prepared remarks for his Thursday floor speech on the growing situation between Russia and Ukraine.

Cruz lays into the president in his remarks, elaborating on how Biden’s policies have "enabled" multiple foreign crises.

ARIZONA ATTORNEY GENERAL: BIDEN SENDING US TROOPS TO SECURE UKRAINE BORDER IS ‘HEIGHT OF HYPOCRISY’

"Ukraine – and indeed the region, the world and America – find ourselves in this crisis because of President Biden’s weakness, appeasement and surrender to Putin over the last year," Cruz’s remarks say. "And now, instead of rising to meet this moment with strength and resolve, President Biden shirks from it with more weakness and appeasement."

"Unfortunately, this is a pattern of appeasement," they continue.

Cruz will also point to Biden’s deadly Afghanistan withdrawal and the growing nuclear influence of the ayatollah in Iran, as well as predicts the president "will cede Taiwan" to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

President Biden speaks about the COVID-19 variant omicron at the White House, on Nov. 29, 2021.

President Biden speaks about the COVID-19 variant omicron at the White House, on Nov. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

"Biden has even banned any Taiwanese official from displaying a Taiwanese military uniform or displaying a Taiwanese flag on U.S. government property because it offends the communist government overlords in China," the remarks read.

"And again, right now, as a result of his weakness and appeasement, Biden is preparing to abandon Ukraine to Vladimir Putin," Cruz’s speech continues.

Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Jan. 25, 2022.

Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Jan. 25, 2022. (Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Cruz will also touch on the Biden administration’s refusal to impose sanctions on the Russian Nord Stream 2 pipeline, how Biden and the Democrats aren’t "doing what our Ukrainian allies have called for," and "no troops in Ukraine."

"When Ronald Reagan was dealing with the evil empire, we saw peace through strength," Cruz’s remarks read. "Biden’s foreign policy seems to welcome war through weakness."

Cruz will give his speech on Thursday on the Senate floor.

Houston Keene is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital.  Story tips can be sent to Houston.Keene@Fox.com and on Twitter: @HoustonKeene 

