Florida
Published

Crowd erupts with applause after DeSantis fires back at heckler who called him 'f------ fascist'

The heckler lobbed a criticism of DeSantis over what liberals call the 'Don't Say Gay' law

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
DeSantis responded to the heckler during a South Carolina speech by saying he won’t allow the left to "indoctrinate" children.

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis mixed it up with a heckler Friday after the unidentified audience member interrupted his speech to call him a "f------ fascist."

"The right to health hcare, to their kid’s health care, you’re a f------ fascist," a woman in the crowd in Lexington, South Carolina, yelled as DeSantis was discussing the rights parents have to protect their children from sexualization in Florida schools.

"We say gay!" the heckler added.

After loud booing erupted from the crowd, DeSantis responded. 

DESANTIS ON WHETHER BIDEN'S UP FOR ANOTHER FOUR YEARS AS PRESIDENT: 'PEOPLE CAN JUDGE THAT'

Ron DeSantis and heckler

Ron DeSantis speaks to a heckler in South Carolina. (WACH FOX 57)

"Well, thank you," DeSantis said. "We’re not going to let you impose an agenda on our kids. We’re going to stand up for our kids. We’re going to make sure to do it right."

That response drew a standing ovation from the crowd as the woman was escorted out.

"Those people like that in Florida are the people we beat every single day on policy," DeSantis added. "We do not let them win. We win all these battles. We're not letting them indoctrinate our kids, not on our watch."

DESANTIS RESPONSE TO TRUMP ATTACK SPARKS LAUGHS FROM IOWA CROWD: 'ARE YOU KIDDING ME?'

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a press conference at the American Police Hall of Fame & Museum in Titusville. (Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

DeSantis said he is often accused of "banning" books when he attempts to remove inappropriate subject matter from school libraries.

DeSantis has been widely criticized by Democrats over his parental rights law last year that states, "classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards."

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the annual Feenstra Family Picnic at the Dean Family Classic Car Museum in Sioux Center, Iowa, May 13, 2023.  (Rebecca S. Gratz for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Critics have labeled it the "Don't Say Gay" law even though those words do not appear anywhere in its text.

The DeSantis team posted the clip to social media, telling his followers to watch as he "roasts" an "angry leftist."

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.

