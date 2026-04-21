Cory Mills says Mace expulsion push could drag House into dangerous new territory

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Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla., blasted an effort to remove him from office over domestic abuse allegations and other misconduct claims, telling Fox News Digital on Monday that Rep. Nancy Mace’s, R-S.C., push is a political stunt.

"This is political theatrics," Mills said of Mace’s resolution while at the Capitol on Monday. "… She’s essentially saying she’s judge, juror and executioner."

Mace introduced an expulsion resolution on Monday, citing a House Ethics Committee probe of Mills. It's the latest development in a series of allegations that have clung to Mills since reports began circulating last year of alleged predatory behavior towards former romantic partners.

Mills has denied wrongdoing and hasn't been charged with any crimes, although he has been referred for investigation to the House Ethics Committee, the body charged with scrutinizing lawmakers suspected of breaking congressional rules of conduct.

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Although the committee can refer a matter to the Department of Justice (DOJ), an investigation by the committee does not implicate wrongdoing on its own.

Mills told Fox News Digital on Monday at the U.S. Capitol that if lawmakers move to expel him before the House Ethics Committee reaches any conclusion, they would also have to consider expelling Mace, who is herself under ethics review over lodging reimbursement claims.

"This is really interesting, coming from someone like Ms. Mace. If this is the precedent for expulsion, then she herself would be under that same precedent," Mills said.

"She’s saying as ‘long as you’re under an ethics investigation’ — oh but wait — Ms. Mace is under an ethics investigation for allegedly renting her own home to herself as an Airbnb, utilizing taxpayer funding," Mills said.

Mills faces allegations of domestic abuse from an incident in February 2025 and a separate case of blackmail from July that same year, where he allegedly threatened to release explicit images of a romantic partner.

Mills' comments come amid a handful of other lawmakers resigning over alleged misconduct of their own and a moment of heightened scrutiny on lawmaker conduct.

Most notably, Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., first abandoned a California gubernatorial bid and then resigned his seat earlier this month when several women accused him of sexual abuse, coercion and rape.

Days later, Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, announced plans to leave office after months of public outrage over revelations about an intimate relationship with a staffer who had committed suicide by setting herself on fire.

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Unlike Gonzales and Swalwell, Mills noted that he is currently not under investigation outside of Congress.

"The bottom line is there is absolutely no criminal or civil investigation that’s even open about me," Mills said.

Even in the absence of a federal probe, Mace argued that the "evidence against Mills is overwhelming."

"Beating women and telling them to lie about it, cyberstalking women … Any Member who votes to keep him here is voting to protect a woman beater and a fraud. He needs to be expelled immediately," Mace said in a press release.

Mills believes Mace’s motion to expel him is an attempt to set a new bar for removing sitting members of Congress — one that he believes goes too far.

"It’s one thing to introduce it for political theatrics and fundraising. It’s another to notice it for a vote. She’s setting a very dangerous precedent."

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Mace’s resolution will likely hit the floor for consideration later this week.