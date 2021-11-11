Cortez Masto praises group that called for defunding police, teaching critical race theory in schools

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., recently praised an activist group that has pushed left-leaning ideas surrounding race and law enforcement.

The Washington Free Beacon reported that Cortez Masto said Battle Born Progress included "incredible advocates for our state." She made those comments on Nov. 3 while speaking at the self-described public relations firm's annual gala.

From 2017-2018, the group received nearly $100,000 from the Sixteen Thirty Fund, a so-called dark money group that funds liberal causes and has received money from billionaire George Soros.

Earlier this year, Battle Born Progress executive director Annette Magnus praised activist Akiko Cooks for saying that her organization wasn't focused on pushing critical race theory (CRT) "yet," noting that it was something kids should eventually learn.

RNC CHAIR RONNA MCDANIEL SAYS ‘SUCCESSFUL’ VIRGINIA GET-OUT-THE-VOTE EFFORT A ‘TEST RUN’ FOR 2022 MIDTERMS

"I mean, eventually, yes, we should be teaching that," she said. "Young people need to know this information. I would love to have known that information."

Battle Born Progress recently named Cooks "Southern Nevada Progressive Activist of the Year." According to her bio on the site, Cooks is a community organizer with the group Mass Liberation Project NV, which has pushed for defunding the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and "abolish[ing] the criminal legal system as we know it."

Battle Born Progress has also called for defunding school police, tweeting that "[p]olice officers in schools helps foster the school-to-prison pipeline."

Cortez Masto has launched a reelection bid for 2022, when candidates could face questions about CRT and other ideas surrounding race. Former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt, who's running to replace Cortez Masto, tweeted about WFB's report on Thursday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Senator @CortezMasto has been working closely with a radical group that wants to push critical race theory in Nevada schools and defund our local police," he said. "'Moderate' Senators don't work with people like that."

Battle Born Progress and Cortez Masto's office did not immediately respond to Fox News' requests for comment.