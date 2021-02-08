Cornyn: Progressives have Schumer 'scared' of primary challenge in 2022

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's embrace of far-left policies could be an attempt to head off a potential primary challenge from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, told "The Story" Monday.

Host Martha MacCallum noted that Schumer, D-N.Y., who has spent more than two decades in the Senate, has recently called for federal decriminalization of marijuana, the cancellation of student loan debt over $50,000 and a so-called "baby bonds" plan proposed by Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., that would give every newborn a federally funded $1,000 savings account.

Cornyn responded that Schumer's attempt to cover his left flank likely won't help him should he face a primary challenge next year.

SEN. JOHN CORNYN, R-TEXAS: It looks to me like the progressives like Bernie Sanders, AOC and Elizabeth Warren are in the driver's seat, and they've [Democrats] got people who generally are pretty pragmatic, like Senator Schumer.

He's not particularly ideological, but they've got him scared with the prospect of a midterm primary. The problem they have is that the progressives are driving their entire party to the hard left. And as we saw on November 3rd in the House, Republicans made gains.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

We defended Senate seats [that] some people thought we would lose. And I don't think this move to the hard left that you'll see Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren are pushing Chuck Schumer [toward] is going to help him in 2022. But it's up to them.

New York has not had a Republican U.S. Senator since then-Rep. Schumer defeated the popular longtime Sen. Alfonse "Al" D'Amato, R-N.Y., in 1998.