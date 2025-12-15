AOC’s luxury spending binge in Puerto Rico reignites questions about 'socialist' brand: 'Peak hypocrisy'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After dropping nearly $50,000 in Puerto Rico on luxury hotels, upscale dining and a venue rental where musical artist Bad Bunny was performing earlier this year, critics of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., are questioning whether her socialist persona is more branding than belief considering she is living like the elitists she claims to fight.

"This is not new for her, she's a hypocrite," former White House press secretary, Sean Spicer, said of the revelations about AOC's campaign spending. "Remember the dress that she wore to that famous MET Gala, where it said ‘Tax The Rich’ – it wasn't exactly ‘off the rack,’ if you will, it was a designer dress made for her."

Spicer slammed AOC and her other "squad" lawmakers who he argued love to rally against capitalism, but certainly don't mind benefiting from it.

"These people know no bounds. They love to tell everyone what they should do about their carbon footprint, and then they fly private. They love to talk about the excesses of the rich and then they benefit from it, they trade stocks, they get rich in Congress. I've pretty much had it with these guys, but at the end of the day it's great they are being called out on it because the hypocrisy knows no bounds."

Last week, Fox News Digital revealed that in AOC's latest campaign filings she spent nearly $50k in Puerto Rico, around the same time she was known to have traveled there and attended a Bad Bunny concert.

Videos that emerged on social media from the August trip show AOC visiting a housing development to rail against gentrification, while other footage from social media showed her dancing in what appears to be box seats at a Bad Bunny concert on Aug. 10 alongside Rep. Nydia Velázquez, D-N.Y. Between August and September, Bad Bunny held a 31-show "Residency" tour at the popular "El Choli" Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan, which was attended by a slew of celebrities like LeBron James, Iggy Azalea, Penelope Cruz and Austin Butler, among others.

Meanwhile, a campaign finance report from the third quarter, which records campaign expenses for members of Congress between July 1 and Sept. 30, shows that AOC's campaign spent over $15,000 at two luxury hotels in San Juan, where Bad Bunny was holding his "Residency" tour. The campaign also spent over $10,500 on meals and catering services, the filings show.

"AOC wouldn't be a proper socialist if she wasn't irresponsibly spending someone else's money," GOP political strategist Matt Gorman said. "Whether Mamdani, or her, these people claim to advocate for the working people, yet don't mind treating themselves to the spoils of other people's money."

"AOC rails nonstop against ‘the rich,’ yet drops tens of thousands in campaign cash on luxury hotels, upscale catering, and elite venues on a Puerto Rico trip," GOP Florida congressional hopeful Michael Carbonara said in response to AOC's campaign spending uncovered by Fox News Digital. "Socialism for you, first-class living for her. The hypocrisy writes itself."

Meanwhile, the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) called the move "peak hypocrisy from a walking scam."