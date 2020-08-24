Lewandowski previews RNC, claims suburban voters want 'complete contrast' from what Dems are pushing

Suburban voters are looking for the safety and security that only Republicans can provide, Trump 2020 campaign senior adviser Corey Lewandowski argued Monday as the Republican National Convention got underway in Charlotte.

"I think suburban voters want exactly what the urban voters want. They want safety and security," Lewandowski told "Bill Hemmer Reports". "They want their children to have the opportunity to go to schools and learn. They want to make sure their businesses are safe. They want to make sure their homes are safe.

"That's a complete contrast to what the Democrats want," he added. "The Democrats want to defund the police and let individuals run through the streets with complete unaccountability. That's not what we stand for. We're a law and order society -- that works in the suburbs and it works in the urban areas as well."

Lewandowski went on to say that law and order would be one of the key themes of this week's GOP convention.

"We are going to see the vision that the Republicans have laid out, and what we want to continue to achieve. You know, Bill, this president laid out some promises four years ago, and we are going to talk about the success that we've had," he told host Bill Hemmer.

"The deregulation environment, the people who came into this country legally as immigrants, and have succeeded. We're going to talk about socialism in other countries and why people flee those countries to come to the greatest country in the world. We are going to talk about law and order, standing with the men and women of law enforcement so that we don't have mauraders running through the streets.

"And we're going to talk about the economic engine that is the driver of this country, that when you have more money in your pocket, the government doesn't need to make decisions that you should be able to make for yourself."