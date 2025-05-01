What the F---? Democrats turn to profanity instead of policy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

You must be F----ing kidding me.

The Democrat Party has embraced profanity as a means of demonstrating its authenticity, according to multiple news reports.

They’re dropping F-bombs. They’re slinging the "S" word. And they sound like F----ing idiots.

CHUCK SCHUMER CALLED OUT ON 17% FAVORABILITY RATING AFTER SLAMMING TRUMP'S FIRST 100 DAYS

The Democrats have two problems. They have no message, and they have no legitimate messengers.

So, their pollsters, or advisers, or other pointy-headed people, suggested that the way to win America’s respect is by turning into a party of potty mouths.

Or to paraphrase former First Lady Michelle Obama, "When they go low, we go straight into the toilet."

What a crock of you-know-what.

The Democrats have never been famous for respecting the intelligence of the American people. Former President Barack Obama saw us clinging to our guns and our religion. (He was right, by the way.) Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton saw us as a basket of deplorables. And former President Joe Biden saw us as ... well, you’d have to wake him up to find out what he thought, and then he probably still wouldn’t remember.

So now they think that expletives will make them seem more ... what exactly? More street? More legit? More like you and me?

Well, Democrats, you F’d up again. Because here in the real world, we don’t use expletives in our workplaces, in our public statements, or wherever grownups might be listening.

I’m not talking about goofy chatter among besties at Starbucks. I’m talking about when we have adult conversations about important things.

Our religious leaders don’t drop F-bombs from the altar.

Our parents don’t use bad words at our children’s birthday parties.

Our businesspeople don’t mix in salty language when making sales calls or visiting customers.

In other words, there’s nothing authentically American about profanity.

Only the Democrats somehow think that if they use obscenities, they’ll connect with voters.

Of course, the Democrats are pointing to President Donald Trump and saying, "He started it." And it’s not a state secret that the president’s use of language sometimes varies from the King’s English.

The problem is that when Democrats play the, "He started it" game, they sound even less like statesmen and women and more like middle schoolers.

For years, the Democrat Party has been a hostage to its radical wing, embodied by its faux populists like Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Democrat Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Now Sanders seems intent on passing along the mantle of party leadership to New York Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who, to her credit, keeps bad words off her X feed. Maybe AOC will develop a potty mouth so she can fit in with the rest of her party.

The Democrats would be better advised to stop trying to sound authentic and start trying to figure out why they should remain in business. They should take a lesson from our friends across the pond. In Great Britain, voters are about to switch to the Reform Party and consign the Conservatives to the dustbin of history – because they stand for nothing and have no real leaders to stand up for them. Sounds familiar, eh, Democrats?

Just because a political party has existed for two centuries doesn’t mean it will keep on keepin’ on indefinitely.

Right now, it’s hard to tell exactly what the Democrats are for. Government bloat? Open borders? Reverse racism? Antisemitism? Kneeling to Teheran?

Four-letter words aren’t a substitute for actual policies.

It makes me long for the days of Joe Biden’s angry outbursts – who can forget when he called a New Hampshire primary voter a "lying dog-faced pony soldier"?

At least the only four-letter word in that unique statement was "pony."

The point is that the Democrats claim that they’re trying to woo America with a clean slate. What they really need is somebody’s Mom to come wash out their mouths with soap.