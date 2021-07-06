Conservation group pulls support for embattled Biden BLM nominee over links to ecoterrorism

A conservation group pulled its support for President Biden's embattled nominee to lead the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) over her links to an ecoterrorist plot in 1989.

Conservation group Dallas Safari Club (DSC) sent a letter to Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee chairman Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and John Barrasso, R-Wyo., rescinding its support behind Biden's BLM nominee, Tracy Stone-Manning.

The organization cited its previous letter from June in support of Stone-Manning to oversee BLM, when the group wrote Stone-Manning is " uniquely qualified " to run the government agency.

"Since that time, DSC has become aware of information that has made it impossible at this time to continue to back this nominee for the Director of the BLM," the group wrote in the letter, which was obtained by Fox News.

DSC pointed out that, although Stone-Manning "[purports] to be an avid hunter, and outdoorswoman," the Biden nominee was involved with "the extreme environmentalist group, Earth First, which has a history of sabotage, property destruction and creating dangerous work environments for loggers and sawmill operators."

"There is no doubt that this group performed violent acts, including ‘tree-spiking,’ as part of their platform for getting attention in America," the letter reads.

The group wrote that they believe "that it is imperative" the person overseeing America’s public lands "be trustworthy and honest beyond reproach," adding that Stone-Manning’s "involvement with Earth First," although in the past, is "simply unacceptable" because of Earth First "perpetuated violence against fellow Americans."

"As such, DSC urges a full investigation into Ms. Tracy Stone-Manning’s background before considering her for the next Director of the BLM," DSC wrote.

Stone-Manning has come under fire over allegations that she misled senators about her links to the eco-terrorist plot. She has also faced scrutiny for urging population control to protect the environment in her graduate thesis.

Biden’s BLM pick was granted immunity in exchange for testifying that she retyped and sent an anonymous letter to the U.S. Forest Service on behalf of John P. Blount, her former roommate and friend.

The letter told the Forest Service that 500 pounds of "spikes measuring 8 to 10 inches in length" had been jammed into the trees of an Idaho forest. Tree-spiking is a dangerous eco-terrorist tactic that has severely injured people, such as a mill worker whose jaw was split in two from an exploding saw.

It was also revealed that Stone-Manning once touted her husband’s suggestion from a 2018 article to let houses caught in forest fires "burn."

"Perhaps the feds should commit themselves to refusing to send in the troops to any county that has not taken such measures," Stone-Manning’s husband, Richard Manning, wrote. "Perhaps the solution to houses in the interface is to let them burn."

The president's nominee to lead BLM, one of the agencies charged with fighting fires on federal land, shared her husband's article and called it a "Clarion call."

"Tracy Stone-Manning fully endorsed her husband’s call to action that homes in the forest should be allowed to burn. He even called it a ‘satisfying justice.’ That’s dangerous and disturbing," Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee ranking member Barrasso told Fox News last week.

The White House has stood by Stone-Manning despite facing pressure from lawmakers to withdraw the nomination.

"Tracy Stone-Manning is a dedicated public servant who has years of experience and a proven track record of finding solutions and common ground when it comes to our public lands and waters," a White House official told Fox News last month. "She is exceptionally qualified to be the next Director of the Bureau of Land Management."

Manchin has been silent on whether or not he will support Stone-Manning’s nomination.