Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Hunter Biden
Published

Comer says investigation into Hunter Biden must go on unimpeded

Hunter Biden confirmed the existence of a tax investigation

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
close
Glenn Greenwald blasts mainstream media over Hunter Biden storyVideo

Glenn Greenwald blasts mainstream media over Hunter Biden story

Independent journalist joins 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' with his reaction and analysis of potential crimes by Biden family

Rep. James Comer, a Republican and ranking member on the House Oversight Committee, said Thursday that the federal investigation into Hunter Biden must not—in any way—be obstructed when his father takes office.

WILL JOE BIDEN FIRE INVESTIGATORS?

Hunter Biden confirmed the existence of a tax investigation being conducted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware. He said in a statement that he just learned about the investigation and takes the matter seriously, but he said he is “confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors.”

HUNTER BIDEN 'TAX AFFAIRS' UNDER FEDERAL INVESTIGATION; LINKS TO CHINA EMERGE, SOURCES SAY 

The transition team said in a statement obtained by the Associated Press that read, “President-elect Biden is deeply proud of his son, who has fought through difficult challenges, including the vicious personal attacks of recent months, only to emerge stronger.”

Levin: There is ‘no way’ Biden was unaware of Hunter's China dealingsVideo

A source told Fox News that the investigation started back in 2018.

Joe Biden, the president-elect, has not said whether he will commit to keeping U.S. Attorney David C. Weiss in his position once he takes office. His team did not immediately respond to an email from  Fox News. 

Comer, a Republican from Kentucky, said in a statement that there has been “serious concerns” about Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings for years “and the mainstream media’s lack of reporting during the election and Big Tech’s censorship didn’t erase these facts.”

He said the investigation “must continue unimpeded.”

“Joe Biden must not replace the current U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware now that his son is under federal investigation,” he wrote.

GOP REP. KEN BUCK URGES BARR TO APPOINT SPECIAL COUNSEL TO INVESTIGATE HUNTER BIDEN FOREIGN BUSINESS DEALINGS, LAPTOP

Hunter Biden has a history of international affairs and business dealings in a number of countries.

Trump and his allies have accused him of profiting off his political connections, and have also raised questions about his work in Ukraine at the time his father was vice president and leading the Obama administration’s dealings with the Eastern European nation.

Fox News' Morgan Phillips and Brooke Singman contributed to this report

Edmund DeMarche is a senior news editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @EDeMarche.
Fox News Democracy 2020

2020 Presidential Election