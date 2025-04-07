Colorado Dems ram abortion, transgender bills through on limited Sunday session debate: 'Unprecedented'

The Colorado Democratic House majority pushed through a slate of controversial gender and abortion bills on Sunday, curtailing floor debate in what Republican lawmakers called an "unprecedented" tactic.

"It should alarm every American that Colorado's Majority used a Sunday — a day typically reserved for family and prayer — to force through four of the most extreme bills of the session," Republican House Minority Leader Rose Pugliese told Fox News Digital on Monday.

Pugliese said while "weekend work" is a "tactic the majority uses to punish the minority," it was especially "unprecedented" this time because of the highly controversial nature of the bills.

"There was no filibuster, no delay — just a determined effort to shut down discussion on legislation that directly affects parental rights, public safety, and the use of taxpayer dollars," she said.

The bills that were passed include SB25-183, which requires taxpayers to fund abortion services; HB25-1309, mandating insurers cover transgender procedures regardless of age; HB25-1312, which imposes state-mandated gender policies on schools and considers it "coercive control" in child custody cases when a parent does not affirm a child's gender identity; and SB25-129, which prohibits cooperation with out-of-state investigations on transgender procedures and abortion services.

According to state House Majority Democrat Leader Monica Duran, the four bills were debated on the floor for more than 12 hours last week.

"The minority offered dozens of amendments in that time," Duran told Fox News Digital. "Ultimately, Coloradans elected significant Democratic majorities with clear mandates, and with only 120 days in session, we will use every day we need to do the people's work."

"Yesterday that included passing legislation to implement voter-approved Amendment 79, which protects abortion rights and passed with nearly 62% of the vote last November."

Other Democrats in the legislature, who authored the passage of the bills, see them as a way to shield the Centennial State from the Trump administration's policies.

"It’s time to fight back against out-of-state interference and Trump administration threats to restrict abortion and health care for LGBTQ+ Coloradans," Democratic state Rep. Karen McCormick, D-Longmont, sponsor of SB25-129, said in a statement.

Democrat Rep. Lorena Garcia, sponsor of SB5-183, also said, "Despite the Trump administration’s efforts to dismantle abortion access or restrict funding altogether, Coloradans believe it’s your constitutional right to access the reproductive health care you need."

"This bill will expand access to life-saving reproductive health care, including abortion," Garcia said in a statement.

The bills now head to the Democratic-dominated state Senate for consideration.