Colorado Dems face backlash for fundraiser with Ilhan Omar after Boulder terror attack: 'Reprehensible'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Colorado Democrats are facing criticism for leading a fundraiser with Rep. Ilhan Omar less than an hour after Sunday's antisemitic terrorist attack in which 12 people were hurt, including a Holocaust survivor.

The suspect, 45-year-old Mohamed Sabry Soliman, is facing federal hate crime charges and numerous state-level attempted murder charges for using incendiary devices to burn people who were rallying for the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza ever since the terrorist group attacked Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

Soliman was in the country illegally after overstaying his visa and work authorization, according to authorities.

About 30 minutes later in nearby Denver, there was a "private reception" with Omar, who has been a major critic of Israel, with many other Democrats listed as the hosts. Ticket prices ranged from $500 to $7,000. Omar is a member of a progressive group of lawmakers in Congress called the "Squad."

RISE IN ANTISEMITIC EXTREMISM FUELS WAVE OF TERROR PLOTS IN THE UNITED STATES SINCE 2020

"Colorado Democrats who raise money for a notorious anti-Semite should be ashamed of themselves for ever doing so, but doing it while victims of the latest wave of anti-Semitic violence were en route to the hospital is even more hypocritical and reprehensible," Colorado House Minority Caucus Chair Rep. Anthony Hartsook, a Republican, said in a statement on Monday.

"Just last year, House Democrats turned away families of Israeli hostages, denying them access to the House floor for fear that House Democrats' own radical members might cause a scene. Enough is enough. We must speak loudly and clearly against extremists who justify violence against Jewish communities worldwide. There is no place for anti-Semitism in Colorado," Harstook added.

In the aftermath of the attack, Omar posted on X, "Violence against all forms is never acceptable. We must reject hatred and harm in all its forms."

'SQUAD' MEMBERS CONDEMN ANTISEMITIC ATTACK IN BOULDER AFTER YEARS OF CONTROVERSY

Rep. Junie Joseph, D-Boulder, who attended the event, faced additional scrutiny, but she told Fox News Digital that she condemns antisemitism.

"Sunday was a deeply painful day for our community. My heart is with the victims of the Boulder attack and all those affected. I unequivocally condemn hate and violence in all forms—including antisemitism and Islamophobia," Joseph said in an email to Fox News Digital.

"I’ve heard concerns about my attendance at a private event for Congresswoman Ilhan Omar. I was originally invited to introduce her at a Young Democrats event focused on youth engagement—something I care deeply about. When she was unable to attend, I chose to welcome her at a separate gathering, as a matter of courtesy and civic respect," she continued.

HOLOCAUST SURVIVOR AMONG VICTIMS IN BOULDER, COLORADO SUSPECTED TERROR ATTACK

"Attending that event was not an endorsement of any particular policy or comment. It was an extension of my role as a public servant who believes in dialogue, inclusion, and maintaining open lines of communication—even when views differ."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Condemning antisemitism and supporting peace, dignity, and human rights for all—including Israelis and Palestinians—are not mutually exclusive. I believe both are essential to a just and compassionate society," Joseph further stated. "These are difficult times, and I remain committed to listening, learning, and leading with care—for all members of our community—Jewish, Muslim, and beyond."

Fox News Digital reached out to Omar’s campaign for comment.