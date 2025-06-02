'Squad' members condemn antisemitic attack in Boulder after years of controversy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Progressive Democrats spoke out against antisemitism following a terrorist attack in Boulder, Colorado, in which an Egyptian national set peaceful protesters on fire at a demonstration to bring Israeli hostages home.

"I am horrified by last night’s horrific attack in Boulder," progressive Democrat and potential 2028 presidential candidate,Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., said on X. "My heart is with the victims and our Jewish communities across the country. Antisemitism is on the rise here at home, and we have a moral responsibility to confront and stop it everywhere it exists."

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., who was voted off the House Foreign Affairs Committee in 2023 and was hit with a censure resolution in 2024 for alleged antisemitism, condemned the violence on Monday.

"I’m holding the victims and families in Boulder, Colorado in my heart," Omar said in a social media post. "Violence against anyone is never acceptable. We must reject hatred and harm in all its forms."

While Omar's censure resolution never passed, the House did vote to censure fellow "Squad" member Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., in 2023 for alleged anti-Israel comments.

"The violent attack in Boulder is horrific. My heart goes out to all of the victims and their families. Violence has no place in our communities," Tlaib said on X.

Two progressive Democrats, who joined Congress in 2022, also slammed the "antisemitic attack" in social media statements.

"I am horrified by the antisemitic attack in Boulder, Colorado," Rep. Greg Casar, D-Texas, who was elected in 2022, said on social media. "My thoughts are with the victims, their families, and Jewish communities across the country.

"Yesterday's antisemitic attack against those in Boulder, CO calling for the safe return of hostages is deplorable and heartbreaking," Rep. Delia C. Ramirez, D-Ill., said on X, condemning both violence against Gaza and violence in our local U.S. communities.

"Neither bombing in Gaza nor violence perpetrated in our communities will bring us closer to peace. Only by recognizing our interconnected safety and shared humanity can we carve a path forward. As we hold those affected by the attack close, our nation's leaders must unite to reject all forms of hate and violence that continue to make us all less safe, and to honor the dignity of every human life," she added.

Rep. Maxwell Frost, D-Fla., the first Gen-Z congressman, admitted he should have supported a resolution in 2023 condemning antisemitism on college campuses. He joined the progressive Democrats on Monday who condemned the attack.

"I’m horrified to hear about the antisemitic attack in Boulder, just weeks after the shooting of two Israeli embassy officials in DC. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. There is no place for this hatred and violence — and we must keep working to end it. Political and bigoted violence in our country must be denounced swiftly and strongly by all," he said.

One of the original "Squad" members who was elected in 2018, Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., added on X on Monday afternoon, "The antisemitic attack in Boulder, Colorado is horrifying and unacceptable. Violence against innocent people is never the answer. It will never bring justice for anyone, and we must do everything to root it out. I pray for the victims, their loved ones, and everyone impacted."

The Massachusetts Democrat also spoke out against President Donald Trump on Monday.

"Donald Trump wants to sow fear & chaos in our communities so we feel alone & defeated — but we won't let him. Tune in as I join immigrant justice advocates, local leaders, & impacted families to tell Trump & ICE: Hands off our immigrant neighbors," Pressley wrote on X, as she directed her followers to a livestreamed event condemning Trump's deportation policies.

As of Monday afternoon, "Squad" member, Rep. Summer Lee of Pennsylvania did not condemn the attack on social media. Lee's office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.