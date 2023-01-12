Colorado congressman puts pressure on Biden to release Delaware visitor logs

FIRST ON FOX: A Colorado Republican congressman is putting pressure on President Biden to release his Wilmington, Delaware home’s visitor logs amid news that several classified documents were found in the garage and "in an adjacent room."

Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., sent Biden a letter on Thursday calling on him to "release all visitor logs" from his Delaware home on the same day the White House revealed a second secret stash of Obama-era classified documents was found in the president’s garage next to his Corvette.

"The fact that classified and sensitive material was casually stored in your garage, apparently next to your Corvette, is deeply concerning," Buck wrote in the letter.

"As president, you have made at least 60 trips to Delaware, and you reportedly spent a substantial amount of the 2020 presidential campaign at this location," Buck wrote. "As a matter of national security and transparency, the public deserves to know who visited this residence and had access to these unsecured, classified documents."

Buck wrote that Biden "re-instituted the policy of the Obama Administration to release visitor logs for the White House, Eisenhower Executive Office Building, and New Executive Office Building" in May 2021.

The Colorado congressman also wrote that, according "to a White House press release, you implemented the policy to deliver on "[your] commitment to restore integrity, transparency, and trust in government."

"I call on you to release the visitor logs for your Wilmington residence in light of this news and deliver on your promise of transparency to the American people," Buck wrote.

Texas Republican Rep. Lance Gooden also sent a letter to Biden demanding the release of his Delaware residence’s visitor logs, tweeting the "American people deserve to know who had access to that garage."

"The Biden Administration has continuously promised to bring transparency and truth back to the government, yet your failure to disclose this information sends the opposite message," Gooden wrote in his Thursday letter to Biden.

Fox News' Peter Doocy pressed White House press secretary Karine Jean Pierre on GarageGate on Thursday, asking Biden's spokesperson what the White House is trying to hide.

"Nothing," Jean Pierre responded. Doocy then pressed her on who wrote the president's Tuesday speech at the beginning of the controversy.

Jean Pierre said Biden "takes classified information and documents very seriously" and that the president "did not know that the records were there."

The White House spokesperson dodged Doocy's question on when the Delaware visitors log would be released and shut down further questions from him.

While it is a common practice for presidents and vice presidents to take classified materials to their residences, the rooms the documents are viewed in are sensitive compartmented information facilities, or SCIFs, that are installed into the homes.

Attorney General Merrick Garland confirmed on Thursday that neither Biden's garage nor the Penn Biden Center were "secure" locations for the documents.

This means that any classified materials found in the locations were in violation of national security policy. They also could have been in violation of national security law.

Garland announced Thursday he was appointing Robert K. Hur, a former United States Attorney, to handle the investigation and look into the document scandal.