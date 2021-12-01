CNN's Toobin slammed for his own personal life after saying Wednesday was 'disaster' for abortion supporters

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin came under fire over his personal life after posting a tweet warning that Wednesday’s Supreme Court arguments over Roe v. Wade were a "disaster" for abortion supporters.

"If you believe that women should have the right choose abortion, today's Supreme Court argument was a wall-to-wall disaster," Toobin tweeted Wednesday in response to the Supreme Court hearing arguments in a Mississippi abortion case that could potentially overturn Roe v. Wade.

Toobin’s personal life immediately came into play with several Twitter users pointing out moments from his past where he has faced public criticism.

"Reminder: Pro-abortion activist Toobin reportedly once tried to pressure the woman he was cheating on his wife with -- the daughter of a colleague -- to abort their child," Federalist Senior Editor Molly Hemingway tweeted. "All years before he was caught masturbating at work. (Good news: she didn't succumb to his pressure.)"

Toobin was suspended by CNN and fired by New York Magazine last year following an alleged masturbation incident during a zoom call with colleagues.

Additionally, it was reported in 2010 that Toobin pushed for and attempted to fund the abortion of a love child he fathered while marrried to another woman.

"If you’re a dirtbag Zoom masturbator who knocked up his colleague’s daughter and tried to force her to abort his child and then refused to pay child support when she declined to kill his baby, you’re probably livid at the notion of taking responsibility instead of murdering it," Federalist co-founder Sean Davis added.

"CNN has Toobin on discussing SCOTUS Mississippi abortion arguments, which if you know anything about him, is just perfection," The Spectator’s Stephen L. Miller tweeted.

Toobin had a front-row seat on Tuesday when Anderson Cooper awkwardly addressed the suspension of his primetime colleague Chris Cuomo , who was benched amid revelations of his deep involvement in his brother's scandals earlier this year.

Fox News’ Brain Flood contributed to this report