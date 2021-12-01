CNN gives Jeffrey Toobin front-row seat for announcement of Chris Cuomo’s suspension, conjuring up comparisons

CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin, who recently took several months off amid a scandal of him own, had a front-row seat on Tuesday when Anderson Cooper awkwardly addressed the suspension of his primetime colleague Chris Cuomo, who was benched amid revelations of his deep involvement in his brother's scandals earlier this year.

"Some news about this network," Cooper told CNN viewers after wrapping up a discussion with the network’s top legal analyst, sidelined from last October until June over his Zoom masturbation incident, who was still visible on screen.

CNN SUSPENDS CHRIS CUOMO ‘INDEFINITELY’ PENDING EVALUATION OF HIS INVOLVEMENT IN BROTHER'S SCANDALS

"It involves Chris Cuomo, the host of ‘Cuomo Prime Time.’ New documents released this week indicated that Chris was more intimately involved than previously known in helping his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo craft a defense amid a flurry of sexual misconduct allegations," Cooper said as the camera cut away from Toobin to focus solely on the "AC 360" host.

Perhaps Toobin’s presence was simply a coincidence, or maybe a subtle reminder that CNN stars can return to the network after months-long, scandal-induced absences.

In June, CNN drew widespread criticism for allowing Toobin to return to the liberal network after he was granted a nearly eight-month leave of absence after being caught masturbating by New Yorker magazine colleagues on a workplace Zoom call. CNN did not consider Toobin’s lengthy benching a suspension, but his situation was quickly compared to Cuomo’s nonetheless.

Toobin’s infamous Zoom act was enough for The New Yorker to swiftly fire its longtime reporter, but CNN decide to rehabilitate his image and keep him around. An awkward situation occurred on Toobin’s first day back in June when CNN assigned anchor Alisyn Camerota to address the embarrassing incident.

ABC PRODUCER WHO ACCUSED CHRIS CUOMO OF HARASSMENT CALLS CNN SUSPENSION ‘MEANINGLESS,’ PREDICTS HE'LL BE BACK

It’s unclear if Cuomo will be welcomed back to CNN following his current suspension, but many have referenced Toobin when arguing the "Cuomo Prime Time" host will probably get another chance from the liberal network.

Fox News’ Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.