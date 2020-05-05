Clinton headlining top-dollar fundraiser for Biden

Last month, Hillary Clinton endorsed Joe Biden.

This month, she’s helping raise money for the former vice president and presumptive Democratic 2020 nominee.

BACKING BIDEN, CLINTON SAYS SHE'S 'THRILLED' TO BE PART OF HIS CAMPAIGN

Clinton – the former first lady, senator from New York, secretary of state during former President Obama’s first term, and the Democratic Party’s 2016 presidential nominee – is scheduled to appear at a virtual fundraiser for Biden on May 19. She will be joined by Democratic National Committee (DNC) chair Tom Perez. Word of the event was first reported by Politico, and confirmed by Fox News.

According to an invitation, donors taking part in the fundraiser can contribute at multiple levels ranging from $2,800 up to $100,000. A similar virtual fundraiser for the Biden Victory Fund -- headlined by California Gov. Gavin Newsom and 2008 Obama campaign manager David Plouffe -- is being held this week.

Two weeks ago, the Biden campaign and the DNC hammered out a joint-fundraising agreement that allows individual donors to contribute up to $360,000 to the ‘Biden Victory Fund’ – with $5,600 going directly to Biden’s presidential campaign and the rest going to the national party committee.

BIDEN CAMPAIGN AND DNC FORGE JOINT-FUNDRAISING AGREEMENT

The former vice president hauled in $46.7 million in March, thanks to sweeping primary victories that cleared all but one rival from the race as much of the party coalesced around the all-but-certain presumptive nominee. And the DNC raked in $32 million in March.

The combined total is more than the $63 million President Trump’s re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee brought in during March. The two have been building their fundraising juggernaut since early 2017 and as of the beginning of April had a combined $240 million cash on hand. The forging of forces by Biden’s team and the DNC will help as both try to trim the massive campaign cash disadvantage they currently face.