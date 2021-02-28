CNN's Brian Stelter addresses Cuomo sexual harassment scandal after network delayed coverage of first accuser

CNN's leftwing media guru Brian Stelter was forced to address the sexual harassment allegations plaguing his colleague Chris Cuomo's brother after his network was called out for delaying coverage of the New York governor's first accuser.

On Sunday's installment of "Reliable Sources," Stelter drew much of the focus on the bombshell report from The New York Times that outlined claims against Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo from former aide Charlotte Bennett, which CNN covered on-air earlier in the day after the story was published Saturday evening. However, Stelter avoided the essay published earlier in the week written by Lindsey Boylan, which CNN ignored for nearly 24 hours after she went public with her allegations.

When CNN did finally cover Boylan's claims, the network was panned for framing its story as "Cuomo denies former aide's sexual harassment allegations" after critics juxtaposed that headline to one written about Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in 2018 during his confirmation battle, which read, "Woman accuses Kavanaugh of assault in letter to senator."

CNN'S CHRIS CUOMO ONCE TEASED BROTHER FOR BEING 'SINGLE AND READY TO MINGLE' AS SEXUAL MISCONDUCT CLAIMS MOUNT

During a panel discussion, Stelter did point to the New York Daily News' headline, "Media Star Andrew Cuomo Goes Missing," which alluded to the fawning coverage the mainstream media previously gave to the Democratic governor throughout much of 2020 over his response to the coronavirus pandemic. But Stelter himself did not mention how his own network also provided Cuomo glowing attention.

CNN, the home network of Cuomo's kid brother Chris Cuomo, has given the governor unprecedented cover in downplaying his various scandals. The far-left network previously gave developments into his nursing home controversy little to no airtime – and allowed the "Cuomo Prime Time" anchor free rein to conduct friendly, comical interviews with the embattled Democrat in the early months of the pandemic.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Earlier this month, CNN said Chris Cuomo was barred from covering his brother and admitted network brass lifted the "rule" last year for the host to conduct his chummy fraternal interviews.

During those interviews, the anchor performed prop comedy with the governor, using giant Q-tips to mock the size of his brother's nose following a nasal COVID test, and joked that the Democrat was "single and ready to mingle."