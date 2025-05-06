White House rips blue state Dems using 'lawfare' to protect wind industry

President Donald Trump is facing a legal challenge to another one of his executive orders, this time over his temporary withdrawal of offshore wind energy leases and review of wind power permitting practices.

The District of Columbia and 17 states are suing Trump, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and a slew of other officials over the administration’s move to do what they describe as halting progress to undertake an "amorphous, redundant, extra-statutory, and multi-agency review of unknown duration."

"Citing unspecified ‘legal deficiencies’ and ‘inadequacies’ in past federal wind energy reviews, the Wind Directive orders the heads of relevant federal agencies to relinquish their congressionally imposed responsibilities," the suit alleged.

"It orders that agency defendants instead ‘shall not issue new or renewed approvals, rights of way, permits, leases, or loans for onshore or offshore wind projects pending the completion of a comprehensive assessment and review of federal wind leasing and permitting practices’ — a review, grounded in no statute and duplicative of already required reviews…," the suit said.

TRUMP EXECUTIVE ORDER FORCES NJ TO CANCEL ITS FIRST OFFSHORE WIND FARM

The plaintiff states go on to warn against job loss, economic effects and a roadblock to the source of 10% of the U.S.'s energy generation.

Filed in Boston federal court Monday, the suit seeks to allow states like Massachusetts to continue their projects after hundreds of millions of dollars have already been invested in offshore wind and "well-paying green jobs," according to a statement from Bay State Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell.

"The president’s attempts to stop homegrown wind energy development directly contradict his claims that there is a growing need for reliable domestic energy," Campbell said.

"My colleagues and I will continue to challenge this administration’s unlawful actions to chill investment and growth of this critical industry."

TRUMP HITS BIDEN ON LAST-MINUTE ENERGY CRACKDOWN, PROMISES DAY 1 REVERSAL

The White House pushed back, with spokesperson Taylor Rogers telling Fox News Digital that instead of working with Trump to "unleash American energy and lower prices for American families, Democrat attorneys general are using lawfare to stop the president’s popular energy agenda."

"The American people voted for the President to restore America’s energy dominance, and Americans in blue states should not have to pay the price of the Democrats’ radical climate agenda," Rogers said.

Meanwhile, California Attorney General Rob Bonta added separately that Trump’s directive is "reckless" and will "not only reverse America’s progress in clean energy initiatives, but our communities will also suffer the economic consequences of the president’s misguided lawlessness."

Bonta claimed Trump’s order and similar actions billed as aiming to lower energy costs will only do the opposite.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy added in a statement that his state will continue to move toward its goal of 100% clean energy by 2035, and that wind power plays a key role in it.

"We are committed to reversing this disruptive action and will take every step necessary to get these projects back on track," he said.

Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha said the Ocean State will also continue to work toward its climate goals.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Despite its affinity for hot air, this administration’s attack on wind is not unexpected," Neronha said in statement. "Mere hours after taking office, this president issued an executive order reaffirming his commitment to dismantling substantial clean energy progress in this country."