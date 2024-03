Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

When questioned by Sen. Tom Cotton on Monday, national security officials grappled with whether they believe Israel is engaged in the systematic destruction of the Palestinian people.

During the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence's annual Worldwide Threats hearing — which was interrupted several times by protesters demonstrating for a ceasefire between Israel and the terrorist group Hamas — Cotton asked both CIA Director William Burns and Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines if Israel was "exterminating" Palestinians in Gaza.

SENATE REPUBLICANS HAMMER BIDEN'S $7.3 TRILLION BUDGET REQUEST AS 'LIBERAL WISH LIST'

"Some of our audience members are accusing you of pretty serious conduct," Cotton said, referencing the protesters.

DEMOCRAT SEN WARNER CEDES 'TRUMP WAS RIGHT' ON TIKTOK BEING 'ENORMOUS' NATIONAL SECURITY ISSUE

"I want to give you a chance to respond to what's been said," he continued. "Is Israel exterminating the Palestinian people?"

Burns responded: "I think there are a lot of innocent civilians in Gaza who are in desperate conditions right now." He added that there are also hostages in "desperate circumstances."

When pressed by Cotton, Burns said, "No," and said he understands Israel's need to respond to the Oct. 7 terrorist attack. But, he said, "I think we also have to be mindful of the enormous toll that this has taken on innocent civilians in Gaza."

HOUSE GOP LEADERS TEAR UP BIDEN'S NEW $7.3T BUDGET PROPOSAL: 'RECKLESS SPENDING'

The Arkansas Republican then turned the question toward Haines, asking her opinion.

"I really don't have anything to add to what Director Burns has said," she explained, adding that she fully endorsed his response.

When Cotton asked Burns if Israel was starving children, as protesters claimed, the CIA director said, "I think the reality is that there are children who are starving."

SPEAKER JOHNSON SLAMS BIDEN FOR 'REGRET' ON CALLING LAKEN RILEY MURDER SUSPECT 'ILLEGAL'

The senator pressed him as to whether this was Israel's doing, to which Burns didn't respond.

"They're starving," Burns reiterated.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cotton then stated for the record that he doesn't believe Israel or any of the national security witnesses are either "exterminating the Palestinian people or starving Palestinian children."

The senator told Fox News Digital afterward that he was "disappointed" by their answers.