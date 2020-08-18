Chuck Schumer makes pitch to flip Senate during DNC speech as he accuses Trump of quitting on America

New York Sen. Chuck Schumer assailed President Trump during his speech on the second night of the Democratic National Convention, accusing the president of quitting on the American people through his response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Millions are jobless, 170,000 Americans have died from COVID," Schumer said. "And Donald Trump says, 'It is what it is.' America, Donald Trump has quit on you."

Schumer offered a full-throated endorsement of Democratic nominee Joe Biden, saying the U.S. needs a "president with dignity, integrity and the experience to lead us out of the crisis."

“That man is my friend Joe Biden," he said. "He will be a great president.”

Echoing past comments from the former vice president, Schumer classified the November election as a "battle for the soul of our nation." But he made another plea to voters, saying Democrats "must" win the Senate majority in the November election in order to act on Biden's policy wish list -- despite the broad spectrum of ideologues in the Democratic Party.

"Joe can’t do it alone. Democrats must take back the Senate," he said. "We will stay united from Sanders and Warren, to Manchin and Warner. With our unity, we will bring bold and dramatic change to our country."

Speaking from Brooklyn, New York on Tuesday night, with the Statue of Liberty as his backdrop, Schumer unveiled a litany of policy proposals that Democrats would act on if they win back the Senate, including health care, climate change, income inequality, the Supreme Court, infrastructure and immigration.

"With President Biden, Vice President Harris, and a Democratic Senate Majority, we will make health care affordable for all; we’ll undo the vicious inequality of income and wealth that has plagued America for far too long; and we’ll take strong, decisive action to combat climate change and save the planet," he said.

Republicans hold a slim 53-47 majority in the Senate, but Democrats are targeting several GOP-held seats they believe are competitive. In order to flip the Senate, Democrats would need to pick up three additional seats and win the White House.

Although Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala., is considered to be one of the most vulnerable senators, Democrats are going after Republican senators in Maine, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Montana and North Carolina.