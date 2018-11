Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie said Tuesday that Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, made America less safe by voting to end the government's bulk collection of phone data.

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough asked Christie on "Morning Joe" whether the position of Cruz and Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., on metadata collection have made America less safe.

"Yes," Christie said.

"So, Ted Cruz has made America less safe?" Scarborough asked.

