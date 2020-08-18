Chris Wallace calls Bill Clinton's DNC speech a 'cogent argument' against Trump's coronavirus response

Despite former president Bill Clinton's diminished role in the Democratic Party, he made a "cogent argument" against President Trump's handing of the coronavirus pandemic on the second night of the Democratic National Convention, "Fox News Sunday" anchor Chris Wallace said Tuesday.

After pointing out that Clinton has played a featured role at every Democratic convention since 1988, Wallace noted that "things have changed for Bill Clinton and his standing in the party. The #MeToo movement, people looking back at the Monica Lewinsky scandal in a very different way, his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, and he seemed to be a much more diminished figure -- until he gave this speech.

KURTZ: BILL CLINTON, ONCE THE DOMINANT DEMOCRAT, NOW A FOOTNOTE AT CONVENTION

"It was only five minutes. As I say, it was pre-taped," Wallace said. "But I thought he made a more cogent argument ... about how Donald Trump has mishandled the coronavirus than any I've heard from anybody."

During his remarks, the former president stated that the U.S. has “just 4% of the world’s population, but 25% of the world’s COVID cases. Donald Trump says we’re leading the world. Well, we are the only major industrial economy to have its unemployment rate triple.”

Wallace then recalled another one of Clinton's most effective convention speeches, his 2012 address in Charlotte making the case for Barack Obama's reelection.

"After the 2012 speech, Barack Obama called him the 'secretary of explaining things,'" Wallace recalled. "And even today, even in this diminished role, Bill Clinton is still the 'secretary of explaining things.'"