Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Louisiana
Published

Chris Christie's niece reportedly kicked off plane, injured six deputies in Thanksgiving disturbance

The sheriff's office said the woman warned deputies would get arrested or lose their jobs because of her family connections

Ronn Blitzer
By Ronn Blitzer | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 5 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 5

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A woman reported to be a niece of former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie was arrested on Thanksgiving morning after allegedly causing a disturbance on an airplane and injuring six deputies.

Captain Jason Rivarde of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Fox News that Shannon Epstein was arrested at approximately 6 a.m. that morning after being removed from a plane at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport. According to NOLA.com, Epstein is Christie's niece and the flight was headed to New Jersey. 

"She was removed from the flight after causing a disturbance which included asking a family she believed was Latino if they were smuggling cocaine," Rivarde said in an email to Fox News. "When deputies initially made contact with her on the jet bridge, she became extremely combative. During her arrest, she injured 6 deputies, biting one and kicking another in the groin."

Rivarde said Epstein "was eventually secured in a wheelchair" and taken from the scene.

NEW ORLEANS REVERSES FACIAL RECOGNITION BAN TO HELP POLICE FIGHT CRIME: PRIVACY EXPERTS ARE WARY

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie speaks at an annual leadership meeting of the Republican Jewish Coalition Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie speaks at an annual leadership meeting of the Republican Jewish Coalition Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) (AP )

Rivarde did not confirm that Epstein is the niece of the former New Jersey governor, but he did say that "she repeatedly stated that they would lose their jobs or be arrested because of her familial relationships." 

NEW ORLEANS SHOOTING ON BOURBON STREET LEAVES 5 PEOPLE WOUNDED, POLICE SAY

New Orleans Police Department enlists civilians to fight crime as murders surge Video

Epstein was arrested on charges of remaining after forbidden, resisting a police officer with force, and multiple counts of battery on a police officer. She was placed in custody but released the same day after she posted bond.

What is proper etiquette for airplane seats? Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rivarde noted that mugshots are not publicly available for cases involving such charges.

Ronn Blitzer is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics and breaking news. 

More from Politics