Chris Christie won't rule out challenging Trump in 2024

Former two-term New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie says he wouldn’t rule out another presidential bid even if his longtime friend President Trump launches a 2024 run to try to return to the White House.

Christie – who ran unsuccessfully for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination before suspending his campaign and endorsing Trump – was asked Monday during a radio interview with conservative host Hugh Hewitt if he’d rule out a run of his own if Trump, who’s already flirting with another White House bid, decides to launch a 2024 campaign.

"I would not. No," Christie said. "I would not rule it out, Hugh."

CHRISTIE URGES AMERICANS TO WEAR MASKS IN NEW PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT

This isn’t the first time that Christie has publicly mulled another White House run of his own.

"I certainly wouldn’t foreclose any possibility. Would I consider running? Sure, absolutely," the former two-term governor said in July during an interview with the Washington Post.

Asked by Hewitt if he already has a Chris Christie 2024 web domain reserved, the former governor noted that he has ownership of ChrisChristie.com. "So we’re going to keep that one, and we’ll see where we go from here, Christie added.

While Christie remains close with the president, he disagrees with Trump’s continued efforts to reverse the results of the presidential election, which he lost to President-elect Joe Biden.

"You know, it’s, the President is very, very focused now just on his continued concerns about how the election went. Those are things that he and I do not agree on. And so I try not to agitate him too much. But listen, I’ve been his friend for 20 years. I’ll continue to be his friend. But on this one, we have a fundamental disagreement," Christie told Hewitt.

CHRISTIE CALLS TRUMP'S LEGAL TEAM 'NATIONAL EMBARRASSMENT'

Christie joined Hewitt to promote his new public service announcement that urges Americans to wear masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Christie also said he thinks the president should attend Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20, which is a tradition.

"I think he should. I think these type of rituals and traditions and norms are important in our democracy," Christie said. "But I’m doubtful that he will."

Fox News' Peter Hasson contributed to this report.