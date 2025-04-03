Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

House Of Representatives

Chip Roy follows Trump's lead with bill to 'beat China' on trade

'We cannot rely on adversaries like the Chinese Communist Party to keep our shelves stocked,' said GOP Rep. Chip Roy

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
close
Stock markets crashing in response to tariff announcement Video

Stock markets crashing in response to tariff announcement

Fox News senior White House correspondent Peter Doocy provides details on the market response to President Donald Trump's tariff announcement and the administration's reassurance that the country will be 'stronger, bigger, better' as a result.

FIRST ON FOX: A key House Republican lawmaker is moving to bring more manufacturing back to the U.S. after President Donald Trump unveiled sweeping tax penalties on imports.

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, policy chair of the House Freedom Caucus, introduced a bill Thursday aimed at providing tax incentives to companies that move their supply chains to the U.S. – so long as their output levels stay consistent in the move.

Roy told Fox News Digital he specifically had China in mind when crafting the legislation.

PENCE GROUP LASHES OUT AT TRUMP TARIFFS AHEAD OF 'LIBERATION DAY' EVENT: 'TAX ON AMERICAN CONSUMERS'

Chip Roy and Donald Trump

Rep. Chip Roy, left, is out with a new bill backing up Trump's tariffs. (Getty Images)

"China is angling to surpass the United States as the world's leading superpower, both politically and economically. If we want to preserve our strength and freedom as a nation, we cannot rely on adversaries like the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to keep our shelves stocked and our economy prosperous," Roy said.

"There is no time to waste. Congress must act swiftly and collaborate with the Trump administration to revise the tax code to incentivize the reshoring of foreign manufacturing to the United States. The BEAT CHINA Act will do just that, and I look forward to working with House leadership on this important matter."

TRUMP, SENATE GOP BUDGET LEADERS HUDDLE AT WHITE HOUSE ON RECONCILIATION BILL

Solar panels lie in front of factories at Jinjie Industrial Park in China

Solar panels in front of factories at Jinjie Industrial Park in Shenmu, China, on Nov. 20, 2023. (Reuters/Colleen Howe/File Photo)

Trump's plan involves a 10% blanket tariff on all imports into the U.S., as well as reciprocal tariffs ranging between 10% and nearly 50% on both adversaries and allies – though in most cases, the U.S. rate is lower than the foreign country's.

"April 2, 2025, will forever be remembered as the day American industry was reborn. The day America's destiny was reclaimed. And the day that we began to make America wealthy again," Trump said in remarks announcing his plan Wednesday.

The plan levies a 34% reciprocal tariff against China specifically, compared to the 67% in tariffs that Beijing has slapped on Washington, according to White House data.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Roy's legislation would affect leases and purchases of commercial space, making companies eligible for bonus depreciation by making non-residential real property purchases by qualifying manufacturers considered 20-year property instead of 39-year property.

It would also allow companies to exclude gains earned from selling off assets in their country of origin from gross taxable income, among other provisions.

Elizabeth Elkind is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital leading coverage of the House of Representatives. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

More from Politics