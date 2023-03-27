China influenced Utah legislation during long-running campaign: report

An Associated Press investigation has revealed that China and its advocates based in the U.S. have been operating a successful influence campaign in the state of Utah.

The AP reported Monday that as a result of the efforts, "Lawmakers delayed legislation Beijing didn’t like, nixed resolutions that conveyed displeasure with its actions and expressed support in ways that enhanced the Chinese government’s image."

The campaign reportedly has raised concerns among state and federal lawmakers, including the Justice Department.

U.S. officials also said the campaign is a threat to national security.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.