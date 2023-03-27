Expand / Collapse search
China
Published

China influenced Utah legislation during long-running campaign: report

China's campaign deemed national security threat, officials say

Greg Norman
Greg Norman
John Ratcliffe: China-Russia partnership should raise concerns for the US

John Ratcliffe: China-Russia partnership should raise concerns for the US

Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe weighs in Russia and China signing an agreement to deepen their economic ties and what it means for the United States on 'Sunday Night in America with Trey Gowdy.'

An Associated Press investigation has revealed that China and its advocates based in the U.S. have been operating a successful influence campaign in the state of Utah. 

The AP reported Monday that as a result of the efforts, "Lawmakers delayed legislation Beijing didn’t like, nixed resolutions that conveyed displeasure with its actions and expressed support in ways that enhanced the Chinese government’s image." 

Utah professor Taowen Le sent a letter to Utah Gov. Spencer Cox in 2022 urging him to meet with a Chinese ambassador. Le, according to The Associated Press, is among China's most vocal advocates in the state. 

Utah professor Taowen Le sent a letter to Utah Gov. Spencer Cox in 2022 urging him to meet with a Chinese ambassador. Le, according to The Associated Press, is among China's most vocal advocates in the state.

The campaign reportedly has raised concerns among state and federal lawmakers, including the Justice Department. 

U.S. officials also said the campaign is a threat to national security. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

