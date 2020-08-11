Expand / Collapse search
Democrat Chicago alderman says city is in 'total unrest' and 'mayor has lost control'

'There are people trying to hijack this Black Lives Matter movement and those are the people that are causing this unrest,' he says

Joshua Nelson
Joshua Nelson
Chicago alderman: City is in total unrest, has lost confidence in the mayorVideo

Chicago alderman: City is in total unrest, has lost confidence in the mayor

Anthony Beale, alderman of Chicago's 9th Ward, says the city needs more resources to bring the peace.

Chicago is in ‘“total unrest,” Chicago 9th Ward Alderman Anthony Beale told “Fox & Friends” on Tuesday.

“I think the mayor has lost the confidence and the control of this city. She’s listening to the wrong people and the wrong people are really leading this unrest in the city of Chicago,” he said of fellow Democrat Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

“The aldermans are the ones elected by their constituency and there is a total disregard of listening to the alderman who knows the post of this city and knows the post of their ward."

CHICAGO MAYOR LIGHTFOOT PUSHES BACK AGAINST QUESTION ABOUT RIOTERS BEING ENCOURAGED BY 'LACK OF CONSEQUENCES'

Black Lives Matter members in Chicago held a rally Monday to support the more than 100 arrested Sunday night following widespread looting and rioting that caused at least $60 million in property damage and saw 13 police officers injured, according to a report.

The rally was organized by Black Lives Matter Chicago and was held at a police station in the South Loop where organizers say individuals are being held in custody. At least one organizer called the looting tantamount to "reparations."

“I don’t care if someone decides to loot a Gucci or a Macy’s or a Nike store, because that makes sure that person eats,” said Ariel Atkins, a BLM organizer, according to NBC Chicago. “That makes sure that person has clothes.”

Chicago looting eyewitness says nearly 1,000 people ransacked designer stores, 'it was nuts'Video

Beale said that the last time there was looting in Chicago, the only Walmart that did not get looted was in his neighborhood.

“My commander listened to me and did exactly what I asked him to do. I was trying to get resources from downtown and was totally told no that I could not get those resources and so my commander did what I asked them to do and we saved that particular Walmart,” Beale said.

“There are people trying to hijack this Black Lives Matter movement and those are the people that are causing this unrest and those are the people that need to be arrested and be held accountable.”

Joshua Q. Nelson, is a reporter for FoxNews.com. You can find him on Twitter @joshuaqnelson.
