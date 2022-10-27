Republicans surge on generic ballot as 43% of voters want to tell Biden to change direction: poll

Republican candidates are scooping up undecided voters in the run-up to November's midterm elections, according to a poll released Thursday.

Republican congressional candidates won on a generic ballot with 49% compared to Democratic congressional candidates' 45%, according to a poll from USA Today and Suffolk University.

The results are noticeably different from the July edition of the same poll, where Democrats led with 44% to Republicans' 40%.

The Thursday poll showed President Biden's job approval rating sits at approximately 44%, while 53% disapprove of how he has handled office. This figure is up from July, when the president was maintaining a 39% approval rating compared to a 56% disapproval rating.

Worrying about Democrats, 43% of voters say they agree with the statement, "I want my vote to change the direction President Biden is leading the nation."

Additionally, 28% agreed with the following: "I want my vote to support the direction President Biden is leading the nation."

The USA Today/Suffolk University poll surveyed 1,000 likely voters via landline and cellphone calls. The poll was conducted from Oct. 19 to Oct. 24 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

Democrats are increasingly concerned that Black voter turnout will fall in the upcoming midterm elections , as polling shows lukewarm enthusiasm for the party in power, according to Politico.

"If Black turnout were to fall this year, it would seriously complicate — if not eviscerate — Democrats’ path to victory in hotly contested gubernatorial and Senate races across the country, including Georgia, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Michigan and Wisconsin," Holly Otterbein and Elena Schneider wrote.

A Politico-Morning Consult poll released last week revealed that only 25% of Black registered voters were "extremely enthusiastic" about voting in the upcoming election, compared to 35% of Hispanic voters and 37% of White voters.

