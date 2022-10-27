Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Elections
Published

Republicans surge on generic ballot as 43% of voters want to tell Biden to change direction: poll

President Biden's job approval ratings are up since July edition of same poll, but he still faces uphill battle for popular support

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
close
Pennsylvania voters share why economy, crime are key midterm issues Video

Pennsylvania voters share why economy, crime are key midterm issues

‘Fox & Friends’ enterprise reporter Lawrence Jones speaks with Pennsylvania voters on key issues less than two weeks from the midterms on ‘Breakfast with Friends.’

Republican candidates are scooping up undecided voters in the run-up to November's midterm elections, according to a poll released Thursday.

Republican congressional candidates won on a generic ballot with 49% compared to Democratic congressional candidates' 45%, according to a poll from USA Today and Suffolk University.

MSNBC ANCHOR TELLS BIDEN AS MIDTERM ELECTIONS APPROACH: ‘I’M SCARED’

President Biden departs after announcing his administration's plans to eliminate junk fees for consumers, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus in Washington.

President Biden departs after announcing his administration's plans to eliminate junk fees for consumers, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

The results are noticeably different from the July edition of the same poll, where Democrats led with 44% to Republicans' 40%. 

The Thursday poll showed President Biden's job approval rating sits at approximately 44%, while 53% disapprove of how he has handled office. This figure is up from July, when the president was maintaining a 39% approval rating compared to a 56% disapproval rating.

MORE THAN 7 MILLION BALLOTS CAST AS MIDTERM EARLY VOTING CONTINUES TO SURGE

Elko County Clerk Kris Jakeman examines ballots pulled from an official dropbox.

Elko County Clerk Kris Jakeman examines ballots pulled from an official dropbox. (Elko Daily Free Press via AP)

Worrying about Democrats, 43% of voters say they agree with the statement, "I want my vote to change the direction President Biden is leading the nation."

Additionally, 28% agreed with the following: "I want my vote to support the direction President Biden is leading the nation."

The USA Today/Suffolk University poll surveyed 1,000 likely voters via landline and cellphone calls. The poll was conducted from Oct. 19 to Oct. 24 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

Democrats are increasingly concerned that Black voter turnout will fall in the upcoming midterm elections, as polling shows lukewarm enthusiasm for the party in power, according to Politico.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

President Biden speaks after inviting two children on to stage during an event to celebrate Diwali, in the East Room of the White House, on Monday. Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and first lady Jill Biden, right, look on. 

President Biden speaks after inviting two children on to stage during an event to celebrate Diwali, in the East Room of the White House, on Monday. Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and first lady Jill Biden, right, look on.  (AP)

"If Black turnout were to fall this year, it would seriously complicate — if not eviscerate — Democrats’ path to victory in hotly contested gubernatorial and Senate races across the country, including Georgia, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Michigan and Wisconsin," Holly Otterbein and Elena Schneider wrote. 

A Politico-Morning Consult poll released last week revealed that only 25% of Black registered voters were "extremely enthusiastic" about voting in the upcoming election, compared to 35% of Hispanic voters and 37% of White voters. 

Fox News' Nikolas Lanum contributed to this report.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

More from Politics