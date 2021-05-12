After Cheney ouster, Stefanik promises 'disciplined, unified message' in pitch for leadership post

Rep. Elise Stefanik is making her case to be House Republican Conference Chair, promising a "disciplined, unified" message, after her GOP colleagues ousted Rep. Liz Cheney from the post Wednesday.

"I strongly believe that one of the most important qualities in any leader is the commitment and ability to listen," Stefanik, R-N.Y., wrote in a letter to colleagues, formally announcing her candidacy for the leadership position. "This week, I have had hundreds of productive and informative conversations with Members from all corners of our Conference."

Stefanik said Republicans in the House are "united in our laser focus on defeating the radical Socialist Democrat agenda of President Biden and Speaker Pelosi."

"Our members believe that the stakes are far too high for us to be divided," Stefanik wrote, adding that Republicans "stand shoulder to shoulder in believing that we have a historic opportunity to work as a team to win back the Majority in 2022 on behalf of the American people and save our great country."

Stefanik said that during the first 100 days of Biden's presidency, "we have seen the most significant Far-Left Socialist dismantling of America by any President or Congress in our Nation’s history," adding that Democrats have "wasted no time ramming through and proposing a radical and catastrophic legislative agenda including trillions fo dollars in new taxes on hard working Americans, trillions in reckless federal spending, unconstitutional gun control bills, amnesty measures that accelerate the crisis at the border, job-killing regulations, a federal takeover of our elections, dangerous national security policies, and invasive government overreach trampling our Constitutional freedoms and liberties."

"We know that the American people overwhelmingly reject the radical Democrats’ Socialist agenda, but we need to ensure they are hearing our unified conservative vision on the issues that matter to them," Stefanik continued, adding that Republicans need to have an "aggressive offensive" communications posture to "break through the biased media," while encouraging members to "engage all across media platforms including conservative outlets and alternative tech platforms."

"A unified leadership team is the key foundation as we work to regain the Majority," Stefanik wrote. "If we get our message out, we will win and save America."

Stefanik went on to outline her "goals" should she be selected as GOP Conference chair, which include a "disciplined, unified message" from Republicans on key issues; an offensive communications plan "every single day;" and an effort to "empower all our Members to shine."

"Our Members have incredible personal stories and diverse backgrounds that embody the American Dream and our conservative principles," she explained. "It is important to highlight our Members individually instead of focusing exclusively on our leadership team."

Stefanik, touting her own record, said she knows "firsthand" the "discipline and message it takes" to fight against the "biased media" and the Democratic Party; and to "flip a district and grow the Republican Party."

"I will work hard today and every day to listen and earn your confidence and support as House GOP Conference Chair," Stefanik said. "And I look forward to working with you as we share our unified conservative vision, regain the Majority, fire Speaker Pelosi once and for all, and gift on behalf of the American people to save our country."

Stefanik’s letter to colleagues came just as House Republicans voted to remove Cheney, R-Wyo., from leadership.

Cheney had remained steadfast in her opposition to former President Donald Trump and his "dangerous lies" about the 2020 election being stolen from him -- putting her at odds with other House Republicans who wanted to move on from the Jan. 6 riot and unite the party to win in the 2022 midterms.

Cheney was removed by a voice vote and took a swing at Trump after the Capitol meeting.

"I will do everything I can to ensure that the former president never again gets anywhere near the Oval Office," Cheney said after the vote. "We have seen the danger that he continues to provoke with his language. We have seen his lack of commitment and dedication to the Constitution, and I think it's very important that we make sure whomever we elect, is somebody who will be faithful to the Constitution."

An election on who will replace Cheney will occur at a later date. Stefanik is the front runner who has the endorsement of Trump and the top two GOP leaders: Reps. Kevin McCarthy and Steve Scalise.

Trump praised the decision to remove Cheney immediately after the vote and attacked the Wyoming congresswoman and daughter of the former vice president.

"Liz Cheney is a bitter, horrible human being," Trump said in a statement. "I watched her yesterday and realized how bad she is for the Republican Party. She has no personality or anything good having to do with politics or our country. She is a talking point for Democrats."

