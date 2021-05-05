Expand / Collapse search
Republicans
Trump supports Elise Stefanik for House GOP conference chair amid Liz Cheney feud: sources

Trump has been feuding with Cheney for months

Tyler Olson
By Tyler Olson, Brooke Singman | Fox News
Former President Donald Trump supports Rep. Elise Stefanik to replace Rep. Liz Cheney as the House Republican conference chair, sources close to the former president tell Fox News.

Stefanik, R-N.Y., has been making calls to gin up support for a challenge to Cheney, R-Wyo., Fox News confirmed this week. She has gained the support of top House Republicans as well, including Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La.

"House Republicans need to be solely focused on taking back the House in 2022 and fighting against Speaker Pelosi and President Biden's radical socialist agenda, and Elise Stefanik is strongly committed to doing that, which is why Whip Scalise has pledged to support her for Conference Chair," Scalise spokesperson Lauren Fine told Fox News.

