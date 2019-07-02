Charlie Kirk says 'Students for Trump' initiative will combat Dems' plans to rebuild 'Obama coalition'

A new conservative initiative ahead of 2020 seeks to upend Democrats' plans to rebuild the "Obama coalition" by engaging younger voters, according to Charlie Kirk.

President Trump will have a better chance of winning in 2020 if Turning Point USA can get one million college students involved with "Students for Trump," Kirk told Todd Starnes on the "Todd Starnes Show."

"The Democrats know that part of their formula is to rebuild the 'Obama coalition'," he said.

The Turning Point USA founder described the coalition as a three-pronged union of voters: Young people and students, minority voters, and single or suburban women.

CHARLIE KIRK LAUNCHES GOTV CAMPAIGN TO ENLIST 1 MILLION 'STUDENTS FOR TRUMP' IN 2020

He claimed Democrats are already formulating their messaging to appeal to those voting blocs.

"Student loan forgiveness, slavery reparations, total and blanket gun control and pushing for a gender-wage pay gap," he said. "These are the specific policy narratives that they are using."

However, Kirk said he is confident Turning Point USA's initiative will be both successful and a true key to victory for Trump in 2020 -- by taking on the 'coalition' in their pursuit of college-aged voters.

"Students for Trump" is a departure from traditional GOP practices of targeting older, more suburban and rural voters, the activist claimed. To that extent, he said "Students for Trump" will focus its energy in a handful of key states rich with college-aged voters.

MSNBC'S JOE SCARBOROUGH BLASTS 'WOKE DEMOCRATS' IN FIERY TWEETSTORM: YOU'LL 'LOSE ANOTHER ELECTION TO TRUMP'

Looking across the U.S., Kirk said he saw Florida, Iowa, North Carolina, Ohio and Arizona as both swing states and places with potentially high student engagement.

Specifically, Kirk claimed North Carolina presents a potential make-or-break opportunity for both Turning Point USA's initiative and the president's reelection prospects.

Together, the Tarheel State's 100 counties are home to 114 colleges and universities, he said, adding "Students for Trump" will concentrate on both the large colleges like the University of North Carolina (UNC) and Wake Forest, as well as the dozens of, "smaller, liberal arts schools."

In previous presidential elections, Trump and Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, won the state -- in 2016 and 2012 respectively -- but by margins of three percent or less.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Former President Barack Obama won the state in 2008 by less than one percent.

In light of that, Kirk said it is important to have, "aggressive, conservative Republican political outreach" to students.

"For us, we understand that students are sold this lie of socialism every single day," he said. "A lot of the next generation, they're being told that Donald Trump is the worst president in American history.

"It's the exact opposite."