Charlie Kirk says he's in 'a hostage situation' with Twitter after social media giant blocks his account

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk blasted Twitter after the social media giant blocked the Turning Point USA founder for “violating rules against posting misleading information about voting.”

“I’m kind of in a hostage situation with Twitter,” Kirk said Sunday on Fox News’ “The Next Revolution with Steve Hilton.” “I do not have access to my Twitter account because I tweeted a widely reported story.”

HUNTER BIDEN EMAIL STORY: COMPUTER REPAIR STORE OWNER DESCRIBES HANDING OVER LAPTOP TO FBI

The social media platform – which has been lambasted by conservative lawmakers and pundits over the last week for blocking users from sharing a New York Post article about Hunter Biden’s alleged emails – blocked Kirk from using the site after he tweeted a story about mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania in which he incorrectly stated that people had requested multiple ballots.

An amended version of the story indicated that numerous people in the key battleground state had requested multiple ballot applications.

“Things are constantly changing in the news cycle,” Kirk said. “Why should Twitter have the power to silence my entire 1.8 million person audience just because a news story changes and I tweeted something that was absolutely and completely widely reported at the time.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Twitter has refused to unlock the New York Post's account since Wednesday unless the outlet deletes six tweets about its reporting on 2020 Democratic nominee Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, the Post reported.

Both the San Francisco-based social media platform and Facebook came under fire this week after the two blocked users from sharing a Post article showing purported communication between 2020 Democratic nominee Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, and an adviser to a Ukrainian energy company.