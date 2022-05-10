Catholic Dems silent on targeting of churches by pro-abortion activists

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Some of the most high-profile Catholic Democrats have remained silent on protests and threats against Catholic churches amid the Supreme Court ' s leaked draft opinion that shows the court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey.

"We have received a number of threats to bomb the church, burn it down," Rev. Brian Graebe of St. Patrick’s Old Cathedral in New York City said in a Monday appearance on Fox News. "Very hateful and vile messages."

ACTIVIST GROUP THREATENS TO ‘BURN EUCHARIST’ IN. DISPLAY OF ‘DISGUST’ TOWARD CATHOLICS: ‘BIGOTRY’

Graebe's church is not the only one to face threats and protests since the Supreme Court leak, but top Catholic Democrats have so far been silent on the issue.

Fox News reached out to the offices of Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand, Mark Kelly, Joe Manchin, Ed Markey, Dick Durbin, Tim Kaine, Reps. Tim Ryan, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rosa DeLauro, Kathleen Rice, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi about the threats and did not receive a response.

Pelosi has not been completely silent on the issue of protests, issuing a statement praising the protesters expressing "righteous anger" about the leak.

"While we have seen and heard extraordinary anguish in our communities," Pelosi said, "we have been moved by how so many have channeled their righteous anger into meaningful action: planning to march and mobilize to make their voices heard."

But the threats against Catholic churches have been condemned by Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y.

"The Far-Left’s continued, unhinged actions vandalizing places of worship and terrorizing the homes of Supreme Court Justices and their families in an attempt to obstruct justice should be fully condemned," Stefanik told Fox News over the weekend. "I have faith that, even in the face of such reckless intimidation and obstruction, justice will prevail and uphold the rights of the most vulnerable among us, the unborn."

After initially taking a passive stance on the issue, the White House on Monday condemned" violence, threats, or vandalism."

"@POTUS strongly believes in the Constitutional right to protest. But that should never include violence, threats, or vandalism," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Twitter Monday. "Judges perform an incredibly important function in our society, and they must be able to do their jobs without concern for their personal safety."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., said the Biden administration's statement came a "little late."

"A little late, don’t you think - now that leftists are firebombing prolifers and threatening the safety of Supreme Court Justices and their families," Hawley said on Twitter Monday. "Joe Biden could have condemned this violence & harassment and instead encouraged it. He should be held responsible."