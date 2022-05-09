NYC Catholic church receives threats to bomb, burn down church after SCOTUS opinion leaked

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rev. Brian Graebe of St. Patrick’s Old Cathedral in New York City, said the pro-choice demonstrations following the leaked Supreme Court draft are "of an entirely different order" than what he’s encountered in the past.

Graebe explained on "America’s Newsroom" Monday that his church has a monthly event called The Witness For Life Mass. After the service, most attendees walk down the street to Planned Parenthood and pray the rosary across the street. Graebe said a handful of demonstrators often voice opposition.

The demonstration following the leaked Supreme Court draft, however, drew nearly 100 pro-choice activists. Police advised Graebe not to hold the monthly procession as a result.

"They recognized many of the faces in the crowd as what they termed ‘professional agitators,’" Graebe told hosts Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino.

Police warned Graebe that the safety and protection of his parishioners could not be guaranteed.

Graebe touted law enforcement’s efforts and said the church had private security throughout the weekend. He said most of the phone calls the church has received have been supportive.

But he remains on high alert due to violent threats.

"We have received a number of threats to bomb the church, burn it down," he said. "Very hateful and vile messages."

Graebe acknowledged that while his church supports the overturn of Roe v. Wade, things wouldn’t change on a day-to-day basis in New York City.

"We see that as a very unfortunate reality," he said. "And part of that awful unfolding that we saw Saturday outside of the Old Cathedral was really the celebration of death."

Graebe said his goal is to change hearts and promote a culture of cherishing and respecting every life. He called for civil discourse of even controversial topics like abortion as he expects the demonstrations to continue each month.

"We’ve been doing this for over a decade, every month rain or shine," he said. "And we certainly intend to continue doing so."