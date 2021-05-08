Capitol Police: Threats against members of Congress increased by 107% in one year

Threats against members of Congress have increased dramatically in 2021, reflecting the heightened sense of security facing federal lawmakers in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

The United States Capitol Police (USCP) reported Friday that there's been a 107% increase in threats to members of Congress compared to 2020 and predicted no let-up in sight.

"Provided the unique threat environment we currently live in, the (UCSP) Department is confident the number of cases will continue to increase," the Capitol Police department said in a statement Friday.

CAPITOL POLICE 'UNDERSTAFFED, INSUFFICIENTLY EQUIPPED' TO HANDLE VIOLENT MOB: LT. GEN. HONORÉ REVIEW

The threat assessment tracks with what members of Congress have been saying this year after they survived an unprecedented attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob seeking to stop the certification of President Biden's election victory. About 140 police officers were injured in the riot and five people died, including Officer Brian Sicknick who suffered a stroke after defending the Capitol.

House members and senators have had to ramp their own personal security to combat the threats by spending thousands of dollars in campaign funds for private security details and installing surveillance systems.

PODCASTER RECEIVES POLICE VISIT OVER ALLEGED AOC THREAT — BUT THERE'S MORE TO THE STORY

Meanwhile, lawmakers are hammering out how best to fortify the Capitol, implement additional security precautions and fund the Capitol Police which has been hard hit by the events of Jan. 6 and the subsequent Good Friday Capitol attack that killed Officer Billy Evans.

Acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman requested Congress boost the police budget by more than $107 million over last year to account for emergency needs and emerging threats. The initial budget request was for $36 million more than 2021 levels, but those figures were revised following the Jan. 6 attack.

CAPITOL POLICE CHIEF PITTMAN SAYS THREATS TO CONGRESS MEMBERS UP BY 93.5% IN FIRST 2 MONTHS OF 2021

Pittman testified before Congress in March about the growing danger to lawmakers. She said that threats to members of Congress had increased by 93.5% within the first two months of 2021, compared to the same time period last year.

The police threat statement Friday came in response to a report from the Office of Inspector General that suggested the Capitol Police establish a standalone countersurveillance unit similar to the United States Secret Service (USSS).

PELOSI HIRES DC NATIONAL GUARD CHIEF TO LEAD HOUSE SECURITY

Capitol Police agreed with that finding and noted it will cost money and manpower.

In 2020, the Secret Service was staffed with more than 100 agents and analysts and handled about 8,000 cases, the Capitol Police said in its statement. During that same time frame, Capitol Police had about 30 agents and analysts but were faced with 9,000 cases, USCP said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The Department would require additional resources for new employees, training, and vehicles as well as approval from Congressional stakeholders," the statement said.

Fox News' Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.