House cancels Thursday votes amid security threats at Capitol

The House of Representatives canceled votes Thursday in Washington amid new security threats at the Capitol and members will work late into the evening Wednesday.

House leadership announced the sudden change in plans Wednesday. The House was to vote Thursday on the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, but instead the House will vote on that police reform measure late Wednesday and cancel votes for the remainder of the week.

The change was due, in part, to a potential security threat at the Capitol Thursday Fox News has learned from multiple sources. March 4 is a date that far-right conspiracy theorists believe that former President Trump could return to power.

A senior House Democratic leadership source told Fox News that the decision was made to cancel votes for the rest of the week "partially" due to the risks of the threat presented to lawmakers by the United States Capitol Police.

Police announced Wednesday increased security at the Capitol amid new potential threats to lawmakers and the Capitol complex.

"We have obtained intelligence that shows a possible plot to breach the Capitol by an identified militia group on Thursday, March 4," the U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement. "We have already made significant security upgrades to include establishing a physical structure and increasing manpower to ensure the protection of Congress, the public and our police officers."

Lawmakers are still reeling from Jan. 6 riot when pro-Trump supporters stormed the Capitol, destroyed property, threatened lawmakers and forced Congress to evacuate.

There was some concern in the House that "canceling" the rest of the week would send the wrong message that the "terrorists win," sources told Fox News. However, given the mental scar tissue among members and staff of the Jan. 6 attack, leadership decided to take the opportunity to stay late and wrap up late Wednesday.

As of now, the Senate is still scheduled to be in session Thursday as they prepare to pass President Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief legislation.