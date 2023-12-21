Calls grow for Biden to denounce Colorado's removal of Trump from 2024 ballot: 'Smartest move'

A growing number of political commentators and experts are calling for the Biden administration to denounce the Colorado Supreme Court’s removal of former President Donald Trump from the 2024 ballot, arguing it could be a strong political move for him.

"If Biden were smart, he’d denounce the CO Supreme Court ruling," former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer posted on X . "He’d call it wrong and show confidence he can win without throwing Trump off the ballot.

"But he won’t do that because he is too afraid of the progressive left and too weak to stand up to them."

"The smartest move for Biden would be to direct the DOJ to oppose Colorado’s efforts to kick Trump off the ballot," Fox News Host Laura Ingraham posted on X.

"Democrats in Colorado are removing President Trump from the ballot because the ‘Democrat’ Party opposes democracy, which is a system where voters get to select their elected leaders," Republican Congresswoman Mary Miller posted on X . "If Biden and the ‘media’ actually believed in democracy, they would denounce this immediately."

"This is a good time for Biden to convey the image that he cultivated in the election," Jonathan Turley, a Shapiro professor of public interest law at George Washington University and Fox News contributor told Fox News Digital.

"James Freeman Clarke once said ‘a politician thinks of the next election; a statesman thinks of the next generation.’ It is time for Biden to show that he can think of the next generation and oppose this insidious ruling."

Alex Conant, founding partner at Firehouse Strategies, told Fox News Digital Biden "should do everything he can to distance himself from these efforts.

"The more partisan it looks, the more it will help Trump."

David Avella, chairman of GOPAC, told Fox News Digital the issue goes "beyond" President Biden.

"Americans need a 9-0 ruling from our U.S. Supreme Court justices to send a definitive signal that the Colorado court’s action is unconstitutional," Avella said.

So far, President Biden has declined to take advice from commentators to denounce the Colorado court ruling and declined to comment on it when asked by a reporter Wednesday.

"Now, whether the 14th Amendment applies, let the court make that decision," Biden said. "But he certainly supported an insurrection. No question about it. None. Zero. And he seems to be doubling down on about everything."

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment but did not receive a response.

The Colorado Supreme Court disqualified Trump from appearing on the state's ballots in 2024, citing the 14tth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and the Capitol riot of Jan. 6, 2021.

Tuesday's 4-3 ruling is stayed until Jan. 4 because of likely appeals, and it is widely expected Trump will take the case to the Supreme Court.