California coronavirus vaccine rollout lagging behind most states

The COVID-19 vaccine rollout in California – the most populous state in the U.S. – is proceeding at a slower pace than most, if not all, other states.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that California has received 4.7 million doses of the vaccine – but it has only administered 1.8 million doses.

The data show it is doling out doses at a rate of roughly 4,565 per 100,000 people, which is slower than Texas, New York, Florida, Connecticut, Michigan, Georgia, and many others.

Data from Bloomberg ranks California dead-last among all 50 U.S. states in terms of the percentage of shots utilized (37.3%).

The CDC data suggests a slightly higher percent utilization rate of 38.2%.

About 3.4% of the state’s roughly 40 million residents have received a dose, according to The Los Angeles Times, ranking it 51 out of 59 states and U.S. territories. The publication’s data shows California behind just Missouri, Nevada and Alabama in terms of the number of first doses distributed.

A spokesperson for Newsom’s office did not return Fox News’ request for comment on the pace of the rollout.

As previously reported by Fox News, Newsom recently applauded the state over its vaccine program, saying it had administered more than 40% of its vaccine doses to frontline workers and the state’s most vulnerable residents.

But Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., characterized Newsom’s handling of the vaccine distribution as "inept" during an interview with Fox News last weekend.

"We are so far behind in dispensing the vaccine, [Newsom] hasn’t been forward-leading," Issa said. "The vaccines are not being distributed nearly fast enough in California, there are freezers full of vaccines that are not being put into people’s arms."

It should be noted, however, that California is currently dealing with one of the most severe virus outbreaks in the U.S. It has more than 3 million confirmed cases to date.

In response, the state has kept strict lockdown guidance in place – a controversial choice that has opened Newsom’s administration up further to criticism.

Many states throughout the U.S. have experienced challenges when administering the vaccine.

In the U.S. overall, more than 39.8 million doses have been distributed – and 19.1 million administered, according to data from the CDC. Only about 2.7 million people have received the required two doses necessary to maximize immunity.

President Biden has pledged to accelerate the process – promising to distribute 100 million doses of the vaccine in 100 days.