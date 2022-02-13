Expand / Collapse search
California
Published

California town mixes up Russian fighter jet and USAF jet to promote Super Bowl flyover

'BREAKING: City of Santa Monica begins invasion of Ukraine.'

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
The city of Santa Monica, California, mistakenly posted a photo of a Russian fighter jet while promoting the U.S. Air Force flyover at Super Bowl LVI.

"Just before 3:30 P.M., the @usairforce will flyover #SantaMonica and #Malibu in preparation for the National Anthem performance for #Superbowl at SoFi Stadium," the city’s official Twitter account posted along with a photo of a Russian MiG fighter jet.

Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures while speaking to the media during a joint news conference with Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban U.S. and NATO's response to the Russian security demands received last week. (Yuri Kochetkov/Pool Photo via AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures while speaking to the media during a joint news conference with Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban U.S. and NATO's response to the Russian security demands received last week. (Yuri Kochetkov/Pool Photo via AP) (Yuri Kochetkov/Pool)

Twitter screenshot

Twitter screenshot

The tweet was immediately criticized by Twitter uses who pointed out the error.

"Ummmm. That’s a Russian built MiG29," one Twitter user wrote. 

Santa Monica, USA  - May 31, 2013: Pacific Park on Santa Monica Pier, crowds of people eating in cafes located on the famous pier.

Santa Monica, USA  - May 31, 2013: Pacific Park on Santa Monica Pier, crowds of people eating in cafes located on the famous pier. (iStock)

Another Twitter user responded with, "BREAKING: City of Santa Monica begins invasion of Ukraine."

The tweet comes as tens of thousands of Russian troops have amassed on the border of Ukraine in a move that United States intelligence believes is a precursor to an invasion.

June 13, 2016: Russian President Vladimir Putin, takes part in the Presidential Council meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia.

June 13, 2016: Russian President Vladimir Putin, takes part in the Presidential Council meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. (AP)

Russia continues to deny any intent to invade the former Soviet nation despite its troop buildup of not only an estimated 100,000 troops in Russia, but the deployment of another 30,000 Russian troops to neighboring Belarus. 

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.

