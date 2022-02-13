California town mixes up Russian fighter jet and USAF jet to promote Super Bowl flyover

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The city of Santa Monica, California, mistakenly posted a photo of a Russian fighter jet while promoting the U.S. Air Force flyover at Super Bowl LVI.

"Just before 3:30 P.M., the @usairforce will flyover #SantaMonica and #Malibu in preparation for the National Anthem performance for #Superbowl at SoFi Stadium," the city’s official Twitter account posted along with a photo of a Russian MiG fighter jet.

The tweet was immediately criticized by Twitter uses who pointed out the error.

"Ummmm. That’s a Russian built MiG29," one Twitter user wrote.

Another Twitter user responded with, "BREAKING: City of Santa Monica begins invasion of Ukraine."

The tweet comes as tens of thousands of Russian troops have amassed on the border of Ukraine in a move that United States intelligence believes is a precursor to an invasion.

Russia continues to deny any intent to invade the former Soviet nation despite its troop buildup of not only an estimated 100,000 troops in Russia, but the deployment of another 30,000 Russian troops to neighboring Belarus.