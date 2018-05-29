California Senate OKs bill raising age to buy rifles, shotguns from 18 to 21

The state senate in California on Tuesday reportedly voted in favor of legislation that would up the legal purchasing age for rifles and shotguns, and would set restrictions on long guns.

The measure, proposed by Democrat Sen. Anthony Portantino of La Canada Flintridge, moves to make 21 the legal age to buy rifles or shotguns, up from 18, and seeks to prevent people from exceeding more than one long gun purchase per month, according to The Associated Press.

The 23-10 vote in favor of the legislation allowed its passage to the Assembly. It extends age and purchase limits that currently only apply to handguns.

Following its senate approval, Portantino tweeted, “Good news #SB1100 to raise gun purchase age to 21 & limit gun sales to 1 per month passed the #StateSenate – if DC won’t act CALIFORNIA will.”

Republican State Sen. Jim Nielsen of Gerber, on the other hand, thinks the state would be better off focusing on criminal gangs and those with mental disabilities, who he argues will be able to get their hands on guns regardless of age restrictions, The Associated Press reported.

Gun control-oriented legislation has been a hot-button issue throughout the country following the deadly Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., that left 17 people dead.

