California GOP Rep. David Valadao's office vandalized by anti-Israel protestors

Rep. David Valadao's office was covered in anti-Israel posters and fake blood

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
Published
A California congressman is the latest victim of antisemitism attacks happening across the country as Rep. David Valadao's (R-Calif.) Hanford office was vandalized Monday morning, according to a post on X from Rep. Valadao.

Rep. Valadao posted a photo of his Hanford office Monday afternoon covered in "Murdered by Israel" posters and fake blood. 

"This morning, my Hanford office was vandalized by anti-Israel protestors. I strongly support the right to peaceful protest, but violence and vandalism are never acceptable. In a democracy, harassment and intimidation is not how you make your voice heard," Rep. Valadao posted.

Valadao's office tells Fox News Digital the vandalism happened at their Hanford office just shortly before staff arrived Monday morning. 

NYC MAYOR ERIC ADAMS BLASTS STUDENTS’ ‘VILE SHOW OF ANTISEMITISM’ THAT FORCED TEACHER TO HIDE IN OFFICE

Congressman David Valadao's Hanford, CA office vandalized

Rep. David Valadao, R-Calif., Hanford's office was vandalized by anti-Israel protestors Monday morning.  (@RepDavidValadao)

"Our office has filed the proper reports with local law enforcement and Capitol Police. We hope to see those responsible held accountable to the fullest extent of the law," Valadao's office said. 

Valadao continued his post by calling out the protesters and denouncing their claims.

MISS UNIVERSE JUDGE HIT WITH DEATH THREATS AFTER DEBATE AGAINST PALESTINIAN ACTIVIST: ‘YOU WILL BE KILLED’

Rep. David Valadao speaking to reporters

UNITED STATES - MAY 12: Rep. David Valadao, R-Calif., speaks during the news conference on the Invest to Protect Act outside the Capitol on Thursday, May 12, 2022.  (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"If these protestors truly cared about Palestinian children they would also support the eradication of Hamas terrorists, who are actively using Palestinian hospitals and schools as cover for their military operations and putting thousands of Palestinian civilians at risk," Valadao posted.

Valadao finished his post by stating that his office would remain open and accessible by appointment.

