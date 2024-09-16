California GOP pushes back on bill that would give unemployment benefits to illegal immigrants

California Democrats are working to advance another bill aimed at providing benefits to illegal immigrants, but Republican lawmakers are pushing to block the new bill.

"It’s insulting that California Democrats are even considering expanding unemployment benefits to illegal immigrants," Senate Majority Leader Brian Jones said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "Under the Newsom administration, the unemployment insurance fund is already broke with a $20 BILLION deficit. We cannot afford to expand benefits to those here illegally."

In a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom, Jones explained that the Employment Development Department (EDD) is still recovering from its shortcomings in managing the overwhelming demand for benefits following the COVID-19 shutdowns.

SB 227, introduced by Democratic Senator María Elena Durazo, would require the EDD to develop a detailed plan to establish a permanent Excluded Workers Program to provide cash assistance that resembles unemployment insurance benefits to unemployed workers who are ineligible for unemployment insurance due to their immigration status.

NEWSOM VETOES CONTROVERSIAL BILL THAT WOULD HAVE GIVEN HOUSING LOANS TO ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS

Jones mentioned that not only is the EDD still recovering from COVID-19, they are also dealing with its failure to prevent tens of billions of dollars in fraudulent unemployment claims.

"Until the EDD demonstrates it has effective systems and procedures to ensure timely benefits and prevent fraud, it should not be tasked with new responsibilities and costs," Jones continued.

Jones also stated that enacting this bill would impose additional demands and expenses on the EDD, divert resources away from implementing essential reforms, and further plunge the state into undermining federal immigration laws.

GOV. NEWSOM SIGNS BILL TO RESUME HARSH PENALTIES FOR SMASH-AND-GRAB ROBBERIES IN CALIFORNIA

"This radical proposal sends a dangerous message: come to California and get free money for not working. As California goes, so goes the rest of the nation." Jones said. "Americans should be very concerned about a Harris-Waltz Administration taking this policy nationwide."

California Assemblyman James Gallagher also echoed Jones and said small businesses are suffering due to the mismanagement of funds.

"Newsom is already jacking up taxes on small businesses to pay off the debt he rang up with his mismanagement of our unemployment system during COVID," Gallagher said. "Democrats plan to open up the benefits to illegal immigrants is only going to invite more fraud and waste more money."

CALIFORNIA REPUBLICAN LAWMAKER REACTS TO 'CRAZY' BILL THAT WOULD GIVE UNDOCUMENTED FIRST-TIME HOMEBUYERS MONEY

"Wouldn’t it be great if Democrats focused as much on bringing down our highest-in-the-nation unemployment rate as they do on pushing new giveaways to illegal immigrants?"

Gov. Newsom's office told Fox News Digital that the measure will be evaluated on its merits and that the deadline to sign or veto legislation on the Governor's desk is September 30.

This is the second bill the senate has introduced that would provide benefits for illegal immigrants.

Last month, the California legislature advanced AB 1840, known as the "California Dream for All" loan program, which would have given illegal immigrants up to $150,000 in first-time homeownership loans — a bill that if signed into law would have given first-time homebuyers up to 20% of a home's value or up to $150,000 as down payment assistance.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This bill seeks to prohibit the disqualification of applicants from one of California Housing Finance Agency's (CalHFA) home purchase assistance programs based solely on their immigration status. Given the finite funding available for CalHFA programs, expanding program eligibility must be carefully considered within the broader context of the annual state budget to ensure we manage our resources effectively," Newsom said in the veto letter.

"For this reason, I am unable to sign this bill."

Fox News Digital's Jamie Joseph contributed to this report.