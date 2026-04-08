California fraud concerns ramp up as man pleads guilty to massive scheme using taxpayers as his 'piggy bank'

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As concerns about rampant fraud continue to grow nationwide, particularly in California, federal authorities announced the guilty plea of a man charged in a scheme to defraud taxpayers out of hundreds of millions of dollars.

Paul Richard Randall, 66, of Orange, California, has plead guilty to one count of wire fraud after local authorities say he billed Medi-Cal, California's version of Medicaid, more than $269 million and was paid out more than $178 million for "19 expensive, non-contracted drugs containing low-cost, generic ingredients that were not medically necessary, not provided, or both."

Randall and his co-conspirators took advantage of a temporary rule change in Medi-Cal that removed the need for pre-approval on certain drugs. Using a pharmacy they controlled, they billed Medi-Cal huge amounts each month for expensive generic medications that normally would’ve required approval.

Randall and his associates then laundered the illegal proceeds by routing money through a third party, using it to pay kickbacks to Anderson, further the scheme, and hide the transactions from law enforcement.

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"This defendant used a public health program as his personal piggy bank," First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli said in a press release.

"This guilty plea should send a message that this administration — consistent with the President’s war on fraud — will not turn a blind eye while criminals fleece taxpayers."

The press release says that Randall will be sentenced in August and will face a statutory maximum sentence of 30 years in federal prison.

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California has been at the center of fraud concerns in recent weeks and has been called out by the federal anti-fraud task force led by Vice President JD Vance, which recently revealed a staggering increase in California hospice and healthcare providers that were suspended as part of the task force's efforts.

Last week, a federal sweep in southern California dubbed "Operation Never Say Die" resulted in eight local arrests and unsealed charges against 15 individuals allegedly tied to a $60 million fraudulent Medicare billing scheme, Fox 11 Los Angeles reported.

News of the guilty plea quickly spread on social media with conservatives making the case that there is much more work to be done to combat fraud in California.

"California is without question the Fraud Capital of the United States," Rep. Kevin Kiley, an Independent congressman from California, posted on X . "We are finally seeing accountability."

"You can submit 300 million dollars in claims in under a year and actually obtain that money?" Conservative commentator Mike Cernovich posted on X.

"This is Gavin Newsom's empire of fraud," journalist Christopher Rufo posted on X.

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"Well done and thank you for protecting taxpayers and those in need," Haywood Talcove, CEO of LexisNexis Special Services & LexisNexis Risk Solutions Government, posted on X .

"We need to focus on the front end of the payment systems - how did a $250M get stolen in the, first place? The systems are antiquated, lack front end identity verification, rely on self reported information and don't do third party audits or use Spectrum."

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"Put him in chains and lock him up," Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., posted on X.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom's office pointed Fox News Digital to a post on X where they pushed back on the DOJ's press release saying there is a "small fact missing."

"This alleged fraud was first discovered by state officials and referred for criminal prosecution," Newsom's office wrote. "We’d appreciate the acknowledgment of the long-standing partnership the state has in working with the feds to fight fraud — and end this misinformation effort driven by the current Administration. Folks can see how California has taken action: StopFraud.CA.Gov."

Newsom's office has responded to critics in general in recent weeks by saying the state is "leading the nation in preventing fraud."

"Since @CAGovernor Gavin Newsom took office: — $125 billion+ in fraud STOPPED — 1,200+ criminals ARRESTED — 83% reduction in EBT fraud in one year — New hospice licenses BANNED beginning in 2022," Newsom's press office posted on X earlier this month.