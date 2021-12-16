California's Lowenthal becomes latest Democratic lawmaker to retire at the end of current term

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Five-term Rep. Alan Lowenthal of California will retire at the end of this Congress.

Lowenthal, who will step down after serving for 10 years in the House of Representatives after two decades in municipal and state government, becomes the 20th Democratic lawmaker to retire or run for different office in 2022 midterm elections, as the party tries to defend its razor-thin majority in the chamber. Twelve House Republicans are retiring or seeking another office next year.

"It is time to pass the baton. It is time to rest and surround myself with the benefits of a life well lived and earned honorably in the service of my fellow citizens," the 80-year-old Lowenthal explained in a statement announcing his retirement.

LONGTIME HOUSE DEMOCRAT DEFAZIO RETIRING AFTER 2022

The Democrat from Long Beach, California was first elected to the city council in 1992, serving six years. He then spent six years representing Long Beach in the California State Assembly and another six in the state Senate before winning election to Congress in 2012.

"Almost 30 years ago to the day, I made the decision to run for the Long Beach City Council because I felt that my councilmember didn’t listen to me or my neighbors," Lowenthal noted. "Every day since, over three decades of public service, I have recommitted myself to listening to you, to serving your interests, and doing my best for you."

HOUSE GOP REELECTION ARM EXPANDS ‘DEMOCRAT EXIT LIST’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi – a fellow Golden State Democrat – praised Lowenthal for "protecting our planet and lifting up his beloved southern California community."

"Over the course of his long career in public service, Congressman Lowenthal has been a preeminent champion for the environment. In helping transform the port of Long Beach into one of the cleanest and busiest in the world, he proved that environmental protection and economic growth go hand-in-hand," Pelosi highlighted.

Lowenthal won his first election to Congress a decade ago by double digits and has comfortably cruised to four reelection victories, winning in 2020 by 26 points. The solidly blue district is expected to remain a Democratic stronghold even after congressional lines are redrawn.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) spotlighted Lowenthal’s exit as the latest sign of the difficult political environment facing the Democrats heading into next year’s midterms.

"Democrats have a full-blown retirement crisis on their hand because voters are rejecting their agenda of higher prices, higher crime, and open borders," the House GOP reelection arm said in a statement.