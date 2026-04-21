Byron Donalds cracks down on persistent border blind spot leaving US vulnerable to overstays

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FIRST ON FOX: Florida Republican Rep. Byron Donalds introduced legislation that would require biometric tracking of every entry and exit from the United States, as part of a Republican push to crack down on visa overstays and fraudulent immigration documents.

With illegal crossings down sharply under President Donald Trump's second term, Republicans are shifting toward the next phase of immigration enforcement — tracking visa overstays and closing documentation loopholes. Donalds’ bill aims to force full nationwide use and federal oversight of the biometric entry-exit system.

Donalds told Fox News Digital exclusively he introduced the legislation on Monday.

"Thanks to President Trump’s decisive actions, our borders are more secure than they have been in decades. We are now moving to finish the job by introducing the Reform Immigration Through Biometrics Act, which provides the oversight needed to ensure every entry and exit is fully verified," Donalds told Fox News Digital.

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The bill would close gaps to ensure full coverage at every port, provide system flow updates, and identify what is "slowing" it down by requiring DHS to report to congress. The biometric data system collects fingerprints, facial images, and iris scans.

Immigration reform is a central focus of the second Trump administration, with officials shifting attention toward internal tracking and enforcement gaps, not just border crossings.

The biometric entry-exit system was first introduced a decade ago, following a 2004 recommendation from the 9/11 Commission to strengthen national security through a comprehensive tracking method.

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Previous administrations failed to fully implement the system across all ports of entry, leaving it incomplete. A final rule issued in December 2025 now mandates a nationwide rollout.

Donalds’ legislation aims to ensure it is fully executed this time by holding DHS accountable.

"The border has been secured, but the work is far from over," said Donalds in a press release. "Visa overstays and fraudulent documentation remain a large piece of the overall illegal immigration puzzle that needs to be addressed."

Data from the Border Patrol cited by Pew Research found there were 237,538 migrant encounters at the Mexican border in 2025. It is the lowest number since Richard Nixon was president in 1970 when 201,780 were encountered.

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Donalds, candidate for Florida governor to succeed term-limited Gov. Ron DeSantis, said he anticipates "swift passage" of the bill.

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"Republicans are steadfast in our commitment to the mandate entrusted to us by the American people," he told Fox News Digital.

Fox News Digital reached out to DHS for comment.